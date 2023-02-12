To understand Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ attack on the College Board’s Advanced Placement curriculum in African American studies is to study political theater. His comments and those of Florida’s education commissioner deploy buzzwords designed to energize supporters but misrepresent the facts.

Further muddying the waters, many initial accounts reported that the College Board responded to the attack emanating from Florida by removing some ideas and authors from its official framework curriculum.

While those reports were disputed, The New York Times reported Friday that the College Board was indeed in repeated contact with the DeSantis administration while developing the course, "often discussing course concepts that the state said it found objectionable." The discussions occurred over the course of a year, according to the Times.

AP courses allow high school students to earn college credits while still in high school. They are taught by specially trained regular faculty, and college credit depends on students’ performance on year-end assessments. The fees charged by the nonprofit College Board — which administers AP courses and exams in more than three dozen subjects, from computer science to German language and culture — are often paid by districts or schools, but sometimes in whole or in part by students’ families.

According to its designers, the African American studies curriculum emphasizes the historical foundations of Black experiences. Students have the chance to explore contemporary issues, but only near the end of the school year, when they spend three weeks conducting a research project that tallies alongside a standard AP exam. An unofficial pilot curriculum being tested this year in about 60 schools led many to believe that several topics — including those singled out by DeSantis in his threat — were part of the official curriculum’s required core.

In fact, the designers had already moved them to a broad slate of 40 sample topics in the final research module of the official curriculum, which the College Board says will launch in the fall in hundreds of schools. In the research module, contemporary topics like the Black Lives Matter movement and the debate over reparations for the damage inflicted by slavery appear alongside historical topics like the evolution of civil rights legislation and Black participation in the military.

The topic of intersectionality — a broad concept often mistakenly equated with critical race theory, something far narrower and frequently misunderstood — was a core element in a draft version of the curriculum and now appears only in the optional section. (Intersectionality generally argues that people’s experiences and perspectives reflect multiple, intersecting characteristics, including but not limited to race, gender, social class and sexual orientation.)

Many worried that the College Board had succumbed to pressure by selectively removing authors from the curriculum when, in fact, as a normal step in moving from pilot to official versions, the designers moved all secondary sources to a database available to instructors and students. Those texts had been recommended readings in the pilot version and had not been provided to instructors.

DeSantis, a 2001 undergraduate history major at Yale University and a former history teacher, presumably understands these nuances and chose to ignore them. DeSantis is right when he allows that Black history is American history. But he tips his political hand when he argues that history, including African American history, which Florida schools teach, should focus on “the basics” and “the great figures.” That is almost certainly not how DeSantis learned history at Yale and it is not how historians understand our job — or how other AP history curricula operate.

The AP standards for European and U.S. history, for example, would fail the DeSantis test, as both take inclusive, evidence-based approaches, with significant attention to intellectual and political debates, marginalized groups, and ideas that were, in their time, unorthodox. Why should the standards for African American studies be different?

History, at its best, thrives on complexity and excavates conflicts — of which few are more compelling than the paradox of a self-described democracy that has at times violently resisted political participation by (and even the full personhood of) entire segments of its population.

Giving students the tools and opportunity to grapple with these conflicts from a range of perspectives is the opposite of the “indoctrination” that DeSantis says he fears. Rather, it equips them to be full, critical participants in a diverse, democratic society with a complicated history.

On my bookshelf is a history of Lancaster, a generous gift from a neighbor, published in 1921 by one of my predecessors in Franklin & Marshall’s history department. The book in many ways follows the model DeSantis favors: It tells us a great deal about the wealthy men who held sway in Lancaster from its founding. But nearly invisible are the women of Lancaster, and the waves of immigrants who became the farmers, artisans, laborers and homemakers who built the city and gave it so much of its character.

Likewise, the book tells us virtually nothing about Lancaster’s Indigenous population, or its long-standing Black community, free and enslaved, whose stories are baked into our city.

Most recent studies are better because our standards have evolved as we have learned a critical lesson: The narrow version of history that Gov. DeSantis advocates, however reassuring some may find it, does not — cannot — tell us who we really are or how we got here.

Douglas Anthony is professor of history and program chair of Africana studies at Franklin & Marshall College.