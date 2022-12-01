Today marks World AIDS Day. Ideally, this should be a day to unite with others around the world to prevent HIV, support people with HIV and remember those who have lost their lives to an HIV-related illness.

Despite the perceptions of many people in our country, HIV/AIDS continues to be both a national and global health issue. The most recent data from the World Health Organization notes that 38 million people are living with HIV, including about 1.2 million in the United States. Since 1981, more than 40 million people have died of AIDS, although the death rate has declined substantially in recent years.

I believe that many have lost sight of the HIV pandemic while dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic over the past nearly three years. And indeed, the morbidity and mortality from COVID-19 have been substantial.

There has been a decline in new HIV infections since 2015. In 2020, 30,635 people received an HIV diagnosis, which was a 17% decrease from the prior year. The true number of new cases is likely higher, however, with the number of reported cases being lessened by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on HIV prevention, testing and care-related services. This remains a statistic that is both sobering and worth stating when someone asks me, “Is AIDS still a problem?”

We have been successfully treating people with HIV since the mid-1990s with effective antiviral therapies, but a preventive vaccine and a cure remain elusive. There is hope that the success of the mRNA vaccines against the various strains of the coronavirus may also lead to an effective treatment against HIV. Clinical trials using this technology are now in the early stages.

For those with access to treatment, HIV is a chronic medical condition, but for those without treatment, it remains fatal. Much credit for the progress we have made against HIV/AIDS is due to the years of remarkable work of our science and medical communities, including the National Institutes of Health and the leadership of Dr. Anthony Fauci.

My dream is that in my lifetime we will see a preventive vaccine for HIV — as a cure is less likely due to many complex virologic and immunologic components of the virus.

We must not lose sight of the HIV pandemic, including its impact on persons living with this disease — especially those who are most impacted, including communities of color and those in the southeastern United States.

Fear, stigma and lack of education continue to drive new HIV cases. I remain optimistic that, by implementing the interventions we have to prevent HIV, we can reach the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control’s goal to decrease the number of new infections to 9,000 by 2025 and 3,000 by 2030. And that, ultimately, we can make any new HIV infections exceedingly rare.

Has HIV “gone away”? No.

Can we make it much less of a problem in the years of ahead? Yes — but only if the medical, political and societal will are there.

Dr. Jeffrey T. Kirchner lives in Lancaster. He is the former medical director of the HIV clinical program at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Comprehensive Care at Lancaster General Hospital.