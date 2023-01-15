Exactly two months before his assassination, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. took the opportunity in a sermon to tell his congregation at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta how he’d like to be remembered at his funeral.

A skilled orator wise enough to know he was not long for this world, King delivered a homily now known as “The Drum Major Instinct.” In it, he spoke of what Christians call the “corporal works of mercy.”

He said: “I want you to be able to say that day that I did try to feed the hungry ... that I did try to clothe the naked ... that I did try in my life to visit those who were in prison.”

Of course, King had been a prisoner himself and had some idea of the material privation and spiritual desolation that many face while incarcerated, the social exclusion faced by those deemed “unworthy.”

King and his colleagues and associates knew something that is lost on many of us: People more concerned with appearances than values, more concerned with only associating with the “right” people than with doing right, can never achieve justice. King’s message was one of radical inclusion, one that acknowledged the many ways in which society advantages some, and chews and spits out others.

His message — not unlike that of another brown-skinned man of God — asks us to consider first the values and principles for which a person works, the generosity and kindness that person shows to others, long before assessing whether that person is “unsavory.” We have a definition of scandal that is entirely backward, with more viciousness for those who steal bread than for those who hoard it from the hungry.

Often this time of year, we are asked to reflect on the legacy of King, and what he would have asked of us if he were alive today. And often, the takeaway is an ask to reflect, to ponder, to dream, to tolerate. The ask is an internal one — a change of mindset, a new perspective. But if we are to take up the mantle of a radical inclusion, to practice demanding a society that is for all of us, no matter where we live, how much money we have, the color of our skin, we must act. We must show up. We must go to the gatekeepers of power and demand their action.

To practice radical inclusion is to go beyond a personal commitment to being nice. It’s a mandate to stop the actors who inflict pain on our neighbors — not to treat wounds, but to prevent violence. Each of us has agency beyond the immediate impact of our actions. United, we can wield a mighty power greater than the sum of our parts. King knew this — his movement was one of building power across race, class, gender, faith and state to demand that those with access to power use it to deliver justice.

To show up for our friend rejected from a job over a criminal record and merely be sorry for our friend does nothing to fix the problem. To offer food and hygiene products to homeless people without actively demanding a house for every body is insufficient. What these folks deserve is a community that fights for the pain to stop.

So, on this eve of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, I urge you today beyond a moment of silence, a donation or a webinar. I urge you toward collective action. Show up for those whom our society has rejected and demand that those inflicting pain instead deliver relief. Show up to local government meetings. Show up to prison board meetings. Show up in your state senator’s or representative’s office.

In “The Drum Major Instinct,” King considered the human instinct to be first, to “lead the parade.”

If, he said, “if you want to say that I was a drum major, say that I was a drum major for justice. Say that I was a drum major for peace. I was a drum major for righteousness.”

His aim, he said, had been to serve “in love and in justice and in truth and in commitment to others, so that we can make of this old world a new world.”

So show up. You can be King’s memorial in solidarity, his legacy in righteous action.

State Rep. Ismail Smith-Wade-El is a Democrat representing the 49th District, which includes parts of Lancaster city, Lancaster Township and Millersville Borough. Twitter: @RepIzzy