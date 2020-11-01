When I decided to run for a seat in the Pennsylvania Senate, the novel coronavirus hadn’t even entered our consciousness. But as uncertainty lingers and working families struggle, my primary reason for running is all the more validated: We need and deserve a voice in Harrisburg.

As Election Day approaches, I am hopeful that voters will seize the opportunity to change direction — away from failed leadership that put our community at risk and toward a sensible plan for recovery.

The simple fact is that this deadly virus will not disappear without coordinated intergovernmental action. The rising death toll should make that point, just as the catastrophic loss of people’s livelihoods underscores it.

In this economic recession, too many Pennsylvanians — especially the newly unemployed — are unsure how to pay their mortgage or their rent. Other expenses are piling up too: credit card debt, health care premiums, grocery and utility bills, student loans and more. It is a daunting time.

During such stressful periods, Pennsylvanians should have faith and confidence that their elected officials will stand for them and fight on their behalf.

Unfortunately, in my view, my opponent, incumbent Republican state Sen. Scott Martin, does not.

I will.

I am a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School and attended Lancaster Bible College. I am a second-generation health care worker with 18 years of experience in the industry and a member of the Lancaster City Council. I understand the people who call Lancaster “home.” Because not only have I walked their neighborhoods, knocked on their doors and heard their concerns, I have walked in their shoes — I am one of them.

Ours is a community of decent, hardworking people from a range of backgrounds, who are not afraid to confront life’s challenges. But we cannot shoulder the world’s problems alone — not when our elected officials align against us.

That is why, when thousands of Lancaster residents, including low-income families and senior citizens, were threatened with water shutoffs, I stepped in to ensure that everyone had access to clean running water — a basic necessity.

And, even more recently, as a member of Lancaster City Council, I voted to provide funding to keep small businesses severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic afloat. After all, small businesses are the engines of our local economy and provide key services. In Harrisburg, my priority will remain the same: helping the people and organizations that embody our community and make it thrive.

In particular, I will work to improve our health care system, which I have seen firsthand. That means fighting to ensure all Pennsylvanians have access to affordable care, ending surprise medical billing, protecting individuals with preexisting conditions and making prescription drugs more affordable for our state’s seniors and their families.

I will pursue these policy objectives not because lobbyists tell me to, but because I can actually put a face and a name to people adversely affected by the status quo.

My opponent’s record, however, promotes a different set of priorities, namely those of the special interests that help to fund his campaign.

Martin has opposed legislation that would have provided paid sick leave for front-line workers. He even voted to eliminate a state cash assistance program for poor Pennsylvanians with disabilities and those undergoing treatment for addiction or fleeing domestic violence. Those impacted included veterans who too often — like domestic violence victims — feel compelled to endure physical and mental anguish in silence.

Then there is the question of health insurance. According to the Pennsylvania State Data Center, Lancaster County had the highest rate of uninsured persons in the state in 2017 at 12%. Addressing that disparity, and providing one’s constituents with more access to affordable care, would seem like both smart policy and smart politics, right?

Not to Martin. He supports the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, which protects people with preexisting health conditions from being denied health care coverage. Some 1.24 million Pennsylvanians get their health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.

In normal times, siding with special interests over working families is irresponsible. During a global pandemic, it is just plain cruel.

Voters need to say enough is enough, and elect representatives who will seek solutions to the systemic challenges we face, rather than tossing working people under the bus.

If elected, that is the type of senator I will be — one who finds ways for us to come together across party lines and embrace the common good.

n Janet Diaz, a member of Lancaster City Council, is the Democratic Party nominee for the Pennsylvania 13th Senatorial District.