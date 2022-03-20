Lancaster County’s southern end is home to farms (Amish and English, large and small), limited residential development, agricultural support and commercial businesses and limited industrial uses. It is also home to the boroughs of Christiana and Quarryville.

Our local residents know our home territory and our hopes for the future of our corner of the county better than any government agency. By and large, the residents of the southern end desire to retain its rural character and natural beauty. This will require proper planning.

Many people outside the southern end don’t realize that you can live within its boundaries and access most daily needs. The boroughs anchor a host of convenient retail and service establishments. Our villages also provide services on a smaller scale due to a lack of infrastructure in the outlying areas of our region. Our fire companies are second to none. They serve across municipal boundary lines and are an important part of the social fabric of our community. Our municipalities work together.

In October 2018, the Lancaster County commissioners adopted a new countywide comprehensive plan known as Places 2040. This plan rightly asks us to think beyond boundaries. This isn’t just Kumbaya togetherness — it’s a practical necessity. Think about school district boundaries versus municipal boundaries. Kids who live across the street from one another in the same township may go to different schools. Similarly, our road networks do not respect municipal boundaries. Sometimes a single parcel of land is located in more than one municipality. Municipal authorities sometimes include more than one municipality.

This working-across-borders idea is new for us, but it seems to be gaining traction. We have discovered that we agree on much. However, we do have challenges. For example, we are working together to think through how to retain our Amish farmers as they need to add nonagricultural businesses to their farm operations in order to remain financially viable. Currently, subtle details regarding uses and zoning ordinances vary from township to township. This makes for long and sometimes contentious public meetings. Cooperative, consistent and shared zoning regulations and uses would be a step forward. A highlight of a regional plan would include planning recommendations to help our agricultural industry flourish into the future.

Historically, the Lancaster County Planning Department had land planning jurisdiction over how land planning rules were written and administered at the municipal level. That has changed. The department has stepped up to facilitate discussions, offer recommendations and create draft documents to encourage the adoption of a regional comprehensive plan, instead of dictating from the top down how things ought to go.

The regional planning effort in the southern end has moved to actual in-person dialogue at meetings at which each municipality is invited to offer its thoughts and recommendations. These bimonthly meetings are organized by the county planning department and the newly created Southern Lancaster County Inter-Municipal Council. The meetings provide a platform for residents and borough leaders to interact about the future of our area.

Through these meetings we’ve learned that we are already on the same page about our core beliefs and vision for the future. We have the opportunity to grow that understanding, while respecting the differences of opinion that arise whenever you bring people together. Our hope is that all southern end stakeholders will participate. Both Christiana and Quarryville boroughs are participating and have scheduled public meetings to gather input from their residents.

Ultimately, this effort gives us the ability to tailor details of a regional comprehensive plan to document our collective vision of what the landscape of the southern end will look like in the future. For sure, growth will occur. We just do not want that growth to destroy the rural landscape and economic vitality we now enjoy. Our desire is to leave a positive legacy for future generations of families, farmers and business leaders who will call the southern end home.

Planning regionally simplifies the process, lessens review/approval time and reduces costs for individuals, farmers and businesses seeking approval for their projects. Cost savings are important to all of us.

It will take a group effort by those of us who live here to retain our rural communities and the economic integrity of our agricultural community in particular, while also retaining the natural landscape we all enjoy and love. For many years, municipalities have worked together to maintain our streets and roads. Why not on planning and zoning?

The southern end of Lancaster County is a beautiful place to live, farm, work, play and do business. Preserving the rural integrity of the southern end is high on the priority list now and will be well into the future.

Our attempts at working across borders have shown just how much our neighbors care about what our county could look like in 2040. It could look much as it exists today or it could look much worse. Going regional is a win-win for everybody.

Ray Marvin is chairman of the Bart Township Board of Supervisors and general manager of BB’s Grocery Outlet. Scott Peiffer is the borough manager of Quarryville. They will speak at the Lancaster2040: Thinking Beyond Boundaries summit, which will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 31 at The Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St. in Lancaster. More information can be found at places2040summit.com.