Apparently, I don’t look like a dairy farmer.
I get that frequently when I’m introduced to someone and they ask me what I do for a living. After I proudly tell them I am a third-generation dairy farmer on our family farm, I’m usually confronted with incredulity and the comment about looking the part.
So, what’s a dairy farmer supposed to look like?
My gender has more than once stopped men in their tracks on our farm when they ask to speak to one of the owners. I know — especially with older men or some of our more conservative Plain sect neighbors — that they would prefer to speak to my father or my brother. I usually don’t give them that satisfaction. I can answer their questions, solve their problems or listen to their sales pitches just as well as my male counterparts.
I’m not a flag-waving feminist, but I do support women’s rights and that includes their positions in the workplace, including a dairy farm.
As we celebrate Agriculture Week in Lancaster County (Oct. 5-12), I began reflecting about the changes in the industry. While some may believe women’s leadership roles in agriculture are few and far between, it came as no surprise to me when census figures released earlier this year proved the contrary.
While the perception of this business has always leaned toward the masculine due to its inherent physical nature, women have been at the core of farming and ag-related businesses for generations. But, as in other careers, women in agriculture today are playing more than just supporting roles. They are out front; they are owners; they are leaders.
For the first time in the history of this nation, the number of female farm owners topped 1 million, according to the latest Census of Agriculture released in May. Reporting figures from 2017, about 1.23 million women were principal operators, an increase from 969,672 in 2012. While men are still ahead with 2.17 million being the principal operator, that figure decreased for a second straight census.
The updated information also shows a departure from the traditional farm roles handled by women. It reports that 36% of all farmers and ranchers are women and 56% of all farms have at least one female decision-maker. The census also shows that female farmers and ranchers are most heavily involved in the day-to-day decisions, along with record keeping and financial management.
I don’t have to go far to find other women like myself who are farm owners. Lancaster County is home to 3,014 female agriculture producers. These latest census numbers got me to thinking about my own family’s history and when my grandmother became a dairy farmer’s wife.
My late grandmother was a smart woman who entered college at age 16 and then taught school before marrying. She moved from Maryland with my grandfather to our family farm off a dirt road in rural Peach Bottom in 1942.
Her roles were strictly those of wife, mother and general farm supporter. She regularly cooked for the revolving farm workers and routinely ran errands.
My grandmother seemed pleased when I decided to return to the farm after college and a stint in journalism. But my role on our farm looked much different from hers. The job of handling employees was immediately turned over to me; it includes hiring and training employees and being their direct boss. My grandmother wouldn’t have come close to telling a male employee what to do.
We all have our areas of expertise on our farm, and we make decisions based on the needs of the day. I put in orders, prioritize the daily jobs with our employees and generally make sure everything is running smoothly. I operate equipment when needed, manage our calf-raising program and attempt to solve any number of problems that inevitably arise.
What I do on our family farm today mirrors much more of my grandfather’s responsibilities than those of my grandmother.
Together with my brother and our father, we discuss issues at length for the advancement of our business — our livelihoods — and come up with short-term goals and long-term plans. It’s this mix of generations and genders that I believe make us good partners and it’s what works for our family’s dairy farm.
What does this dairy farmer look like? Well, she has a farmer’s tan, wears a visor every day to protect her blue eyes and freckled face, and can often be tracked down on her farm in a red pickup truck — always with her cattle dog, Fenway, riding in the back.
But, most of all, she is continuing the legacy started by her grandparents and hopefully helping to make a pathway for the next generation — female and male — to consider a career in agriculture.
Lisa A. Graybeal is a dairy farmer who serves on the board of the Lancaster County Agriculture Council.