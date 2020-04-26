Having won half of all women’s World Cup championships, the U.S. women’s national soccer team is the world’s most successful women’s soccer team and, in the eyes of some, even better than many men’s national teams.

The U.S. men’s national team, by contrast, has won no World Cups, failing even to qualify for the 2018 tournament. None of these results matter when it comes to team salaries, however. The U.S. Soccer Federation defends paying men more, but the women’s team is more talented and, in recent years, has generated more revenue. U.S. women’s national team players are worthy of a comparatively higher salary.

In March 2019, the women’s team filed a gender discrimination lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation demanding equal pay between the women’s and men’s national teams. In a trial slated to begin in May, the women’s team plans to argue that its players consistently outperform the men’s team, win more championships and generate more revenue.

They also plan to counter the U.S. Soccer Federation’s argument that the men’s team works harder to qualify for the men’s World Cup. Because of fewer international women’s teams, women play five games over a two-week period, while the men play 16 games over the course of two years. The U.S. Soccer Federation needs to account for the amount of recovery time between each of these games. The men’s team plays one game almost every 100 days while the women’s team plays one almost every three days. The exertion takes a toll on players, physically and mentally. Thus, the women’s team undoubtedly works harder to qualify for the World Cup.

The soccer federation claims team salaries are determined by generated revenue. But according to audited financial statements obtained by The Wall Street Journal, women’s games — from 2016 to 2018 — generated approximately $50.8 million in revenue, compared with $49.9 million for men’s games. If the federation truly pays teams based on revenue, the women’s salaries would have increased over the last two years.

According to ESPN.com, “making a World Cup team will net a men’s player $68,750. A women’s player will make $37,500 for making the World Cup squad.” A win by the men’s team “against a team outside the top 25 in the FIFA rankings will result in each player getting a bonus of $9,375, and a loss will result in a payment of $5,000. For the women, a victory against a team ranked outside the top eight brings each player $5,250, and they get nothing for a loss.”

In the forthcoming trial, the women’s team’s top players — Carli Lloyd, Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, and Becky Sauerbrunn — will lead the team in its fight against the U.S. Soccer Federation, but it’s a class-action lawsuit, so women’s team members since 2015 will be affected by the outcome.

The federation is going to have to work hard to justify continued salary discrimination, especially after the triumph of the U.S. women’s national team in the 2019 World Cup. Institutional sexism in American soccer is now exposed.

It is now time to pay women what they are worth — and in this case, more than men.

Maddy Birch is a first-year student at Franklin & Marshall College.