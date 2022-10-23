October is National Women’s Small Business Month, an opportunity to reflect and share all the achievements that women who are small business owners across the country have accomplished. While there is much to be celebrated, it is equally important to take this opportunity to address the challenges women face in starting and running a successful business.

Over the past 50 years, the number of women-owned businesses in the U.S. has exploded, growing from just 5% of all companies to more than 42%, edging ever closer to parity with men.

Translated into pure numbers, there were around 400,000 women-owned businesses nationally in 1972; today, we are 13 million-plus strong — primarily small businesses — and generate nearly $2 trillion in revenue.

Here in Pennsylvania, where I’m the founder of DALS Credit Solutions in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County, the number of women-owned small businesses has expanded to nearly 300,000.

But even with our growing numbers and increasing financial impact on the communities where we live and work, the sustained success of women-owned small businesses remains fragile in today’s uncertain economy.

I founded DALS Credit Solutions in March 2019, seeing a need to improve the performance and productivity of organizations by incorporating financial metrics to meet their demands.

At the same time, I am fortunate to provide a much-needed service to my community. As a minority woman who owns a small business, it has always been challenging to stand out in a male-dominated field, especially when many companies have been well-established for years, even generations, before I founded my own company.

Due to various challenges and circumstances, women who own small businesses are more likely to struggle to retain employees, meet our revenue goals and compete with big companies.

A recent Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices survey of small business owners across the U.S. found that half of the women small business owners face significant challenges finding and retaining employees, compared to 44% of men who own small businesses.

Women are also more likely than men to say they are hindered by competing for workers with big businesses that can offer more generous retirement and health insurance benefits. Running up against these obstacles is something I must contend with every day.

Why this gender gap persists is, of course, complicated and often affects women entrepreneurs differently.

Working mothers still shoulder many family caregiving responsibilities, and the pandemic has stretched us and the already-tenuous network of child care options to the breaking point.

We can’t sustain our businesses if our communities lack affordable, high-quality child care options, both for women entrepreneurs and the working mothers they employ. That is a national dilemma that deserves a coordinated federal response.

There are other areas in which vital steps immediately help women entrepreneurs thrive.

My fellow women entrepreneurs and I are taking the opportunity presented by National Women’s Small Business Month to call on our policymakers in Congress to address these disparities by reauthorizing and modernizing the Small Business Administration for the first time in more than two decades.

Bringing the Small Business Administration into the modern era, with a contemporary sensibility about what tools and resources women entrepreneurs need to survive and thrive in our ever-changing economy, is key to serving the needs of our small business community.

Let’s modernize access to Small Business Administration programs, eliminating cumbersome and redundant paperwork. Let’s streamline and bring the Small Business Administration program application processes into this century. (First step: Eliminate fax protocols for documents.)

Let’s create a platform that better informs small business owners of essential programs that have historically been underused because they are challenging to find and navigate. Let’s reimagine loan programs better to address our everyday and modern-day needs and challenges.

And let’s hold the Small Business Administration accountable for meeting its own goal of awarding at least 5% of federal contracting dollars to women-owned small businesses. Our government has consistently failed to hit that goal. Federal contracts awarded to women-owned small businesses decreased from 2020 to 2021.

We have made great strides since the days not so long ago when women were required to have a male relative co-sign for a business loan.

Now, I consider women and minority-owned small businesses to be the glue that keeps the American dream alive. But as we celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit of America’s women small business owners, let’s support them by taking vital, measurable, sensible steps that reflect the realities of what it takes to succeed in our modern and ever-evolving economy.

Lynette T. Stevenson has been the founder and owner of DALS Credit Solutions since March 2019. She was born and raised in the Chester area before moving to Harrisburg.