As Black obstetrician-gynecologists, midwives and members of the UPMC family, we have come together to highlight the current state of affairs for pregnant women of color.

The United States, a developed nation, has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the world, with Black women affected disproportionately in comparison with other races.

Bringing awareness of this disparity is important to us because we are caregivers, mothers, partners, daughters, friends and confidants to many Black women.

Dedicated to addressing disparities and inequity in health care, UPMC extends services that meet the many different needs of our unique and diverse communities in all of the broad regions we serve throughout western and central Pennsylvania.

We are proud that UPMC is showing its commitment to eliminating racism, bias and inequalities in maternal health care by collaborating across our vast health care system, with national and local organizations, and by strongly participating in last week’s Black Maternal Health Week.

UPMC is focused on these health disparities for more than just a single week. We are working together every day to make positive change for our patients. We will continue our innovative research and clinical work, day in and day out, to better understand why these disparities exist and address them head on.

We are honored to support the Black Mamas Matter Alliance and, as an organization, UPMC has sponsored Brown Mamas Matter in its Pittsburgh-based educational and wellness activities.

These organizations advocate for Black maternal health, rights and justice.

In addition, UPMC was the first large-scale health care organization to sponsor Patients R Waiting, a Lancaster-based nonprofit devoted to eliminating health disparities by increasing diversity in medicine and with its Diversifying Doulas Initiative aimed at decreasing maternal morbidity and mortality.

Also, cardiovascular disease is the primary cause of maternal mortality and UPMC Magee created a blood pressure home-monitoring program to rapidly detect concerning trends in postpartum women before their situation becomes critical. We are working hard at expanding this program to all the communities we serve.

The maternal death rate is three to four times higher among Black women, even when we compare people of similar education level, health and socioeconomic background.

Health disparities that affect Black and Latino communities exist due to many factors. Social determinants of health — including lack of access to affordable health care, food deserts, substandard housing and lack of transportation — play a significant role in disproportionate care for people of color.

As members of the UPMC family and experts in women’s health, we are proud that our organization is taking deliberate action to eliminate health disparities and dismantle systemic racism. We understand that until we address the structured processes that enable racism to exist, health disparities will continue to persist.

This op-ed was co-authored by Ayodeji Bakare, M.D., UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg medical staff; Draion Burch, D.O., UPMC Altoona; Latima Collins, M.D., UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital; Carlos Cream, M.D., UPMC Pinnacle; Chavone Dantrell Momon-Nelson, M.D., UPMC Carlisle; Christopher Harvey, M.D., UPMC Hamot; Candace Jones, D.N.P, C.N.M., A.M.C.B., UPMC Pinnacle; Veniese Lawrence, C.N.M., C.R.N.P., UPMC Williamsport; Ciara Shank, C.N.M., UPMC Pinnacle; and Amaris Yandel, D.O., UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital.

Sharee Livingston, D.O., works at UPMC Lititz.