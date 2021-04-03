Women have played an indelible role in forming our nation’s identity and shaping its history. Now, we must ensure that our appreciation for them fully acknowledges the sacrifices many have made during the COVID-19 pandemic and includes ample opportunity for women to be primary beneficiaries of our recovering economy.

Since the onset of the pandemic, women have lost more than 12 million jobs, triggering what many have dubbed a “she-cession” because of the disproportionate employment losses for women compared to men.

One year later, only 55% of those jobs have recovered, meaning 5.4 million jobs still have not returned. By comparison, men have lost 4.4 million jobs during the same time period, despite constituting a greater percentage of the U.S. workforce.

Compounding the current economic challenge facing women across the nation: Nearly 2 in 5 unemployed women ages 20 and older have been out of work for six months or longer.

Many women have also left the workforce to care for family members and attend to the educational needs of school-age children. By the end of 2020, as schools, day care providers and other support networks pivoted to hybrid models or closed as part of ongoing safety protocols, there were still in excess of 2 million fewer women in the workforce compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Even women on the front lines, those who arguably have the best job security in critical industries like health care, are being forced to leave their jobs due to the lack of available child care.

For women of color, COVID-19’s impact has magnified workforce and career challenges that existed before the pandemic. And now, they are the ones feeling the deepest economic pain. Latinas were particularly hard hit by the economic ramifications of COVID-19, having experienced unemployment rates in excess of 20%. Many women of color have managed the stress and health risks of providing for their families while serving in jobs deemed essential, and have also dealt with higher rates of unemployment, reduced work hours, pay cuts and pay gaps.

Women in Pennsylvania are paid 79 cents for every dollar paid to men, amounting to a gender wage gap of more than $10,000 annually. Historically, the gender-based wage gap in Lancaster County is even greater, with the latest available census data indicating the median pay for women amounting to only 68.6% of the median pay for men — making Lancaster County among the 10 worst-paying areas for women in the nation.

Now more than ever, women will be looking to pursue higher education models that fit into their busy lives and allow them to upskill or reskill during the economic recovery phase of the pandemic.

While overall postsecondary enrollments declined 2.5% in fall 2020, increases in female college enrollment has resulted in a nearly 10% growth rate for online learning.

Not only is accredited, online higher education gaining larger widespread acceptance across the nation, but research shows the structure of online education is more advantageous to women.

Competency-based education, for example, measures skills and subject knowledge rather than time or “hours” spent in a classroom.

With customized support and mentorship, each student progresses through courses as soon as they can prove they have mastered the material. Utilizing this model, students accelerate through their learning at their individual pace, fitting their studies into the spaces of their lives.

This innovative approach directly benefits students at Western Governors University. It provides a key long-term strategy for workforce investment and labor market recovery, at a low cost, with a flexible schedule that allows learners to stay employed or continue to care for their family while earning a degree.

As we chart a path forward from a world-changing pandemic, we must never lose sight of our responsibility to provide the access to higher education that women need to break down barriers, reach new heights in their careers and explore an ever-expanding array of career opportunities.

Rebecca L. Watts, Ph.D., serves as a regional vice president for Western Governors University, a nonprofit, accredited university focused on competency-based learning that serves more than 2,500 students in Pennsylvania. She holds a doctorate in higher education leadership from Ohio University.