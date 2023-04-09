The news is filled with rants against “wokeism” — the promotion of liberal, progressive policies with particular sensitivity to injustice and prejudice. While that may be news, it is not new.

It was not then called “woke,” but such complaints have been made against proponents of progressive, political and social policies since long before there was a United States of America. Conservatives have long battled progress, trying to hold onto the privileges of the past, criticizing forward-thinkers, using a litany of derisive monikers, such as “radicals,” “revolutionaries,” “socialists” and “communists,” with “woke” only being the latest.

The concept of “woke” traces its roots to the 1860 presidential election. So-called Wide-Awake Clubs of young, enthusiastic, idealistic white men supporting Abraham Lincoln and other Republicans sprang up all over the nation, marshaling hundreds of thousands by Election Day. They stood against the expansion of slavery and for both the Union and Henry Clay’s “American System” of an active federal government to help the nation grow and prosper. Thus, with no undue irony, the Republican Party was the first “woke” party in American politics. Republicans and Lincoln were vilified by Democratic “Chloroformers” who sought to put the Wide-Awakes to sleep.

Thaddeus Stevens, a Radical Republican who fiercely opposed slavery and championed Black rights, was “woke.” James Buchanan, a Democrat who as president had appeased the slaveholding Southern states, was not.

Fortunately, the nation awakened and stayed “woke” at least long enough to save the Union and democracy, abolish slavery and make equal protection and Black male suffrage the law. That is, until white, conservative, “Redeemer” governments in Southern states “chloroformed” the nation, ended Reconstruction and, with the Ku Klux Klan and Jim Crow, reversed much of the progress.

A half-century later, in the 1920s, Black leader Marcus Garvey called upon his people to “wake up” and become more socially and politically conscious and active. Soon, the admonition “stay woke” became common among Black Americans as a watchword for staying alert to dangers posed by a white-dominant society.

Putting aside the question of why one would not want to be alert to injustice and prejudice, we should note that scores of major political, economic and social changes that we today take for granted as universally good were once deemed “woke” or worse by conservatives. Here are a Top 10 of such changes that were treated as “woke” before being enacted and then embraced by consensus of the citizenry:

1. Independence in 1776.

2. The U.S. Constitution, which became law in 1788.

3. The 13th Amendment’s abolition of slavery in 1865.

4. The equal protection clause, ratified in 1868.

5. The 15th Amendment granting Black men the right to vote, ratified in 1870.

6. The Pure Food & Drug Act of 1906.

7. The 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote, ratified in 1920.

8. The Social Security Act of 1935.

9. The Civil Rights Act of 1964.

10. The Medicare and Medicaid Act of 1965.

A number of other similar, fundamental changes in American life widely attacked as “woke” came about not by legal action, but through the vast majority’s gradual, popular acceptance: the rejection of smoking and littering, the acceptance of seat belts and same-sex marriage.

You may be surprised and even doubtful, but the history of each of these changes makes it clear that until they were realized, and for some years after, their proponents were decried as “extremists,” “lunatics,” “radicals” — in other words, “woke.” Yet today, they are well-established, understood, appreciated and supported with the reverence granted to Mom, apple pie and the flag.

History proves that progress in this, or any nation, proceeds inexorably and includes the expansion of rights, particularly for marginalized groups. You can fight this rising tide, you can derisively call it “woke,” but you cannot hold it back. Your descendants will live in a more progressive nation than you do, just as you live in one far more so than that of your ancestors.

In the last half-century we have seen an astounding expansion of the rights, opportunities and justice afforded persons of color, women, immigrants, children, people with disabilities, LGBTQ individuals and others. Why would you think that trend would suddenly cease at the hands of a racist, nativist, censoring, autocratic demagogue or two? History has seen such demagogues before. Neither they nor their backward solutions remain for very long.

In 1776, this nation was founded on the “wokeist” ideas of the 18th century — independence, self-government, natural rights and that “all men are created equal.”

In 1865, we had a “new birth of freedom” based on renewal and preservation of those founding principles, but more importantly, on the “wokeist” idea of the 19th century — the abolition of slavery.

We advanced and rededicated ourselves to the equally “woke” ideas of civil rights and economic security in the 20th century.

As we move through the 21st century, what “woke” ideas today will become the bedrock principles that our grandchildren will hold as dear in the 22nd and beyond?

For those who persist in using “woke” as a pejorative, understand that you are most likely on the wrong side of history. As Lincoln said, “Fellow citizens, we cannot escape history.”

As citizens and voters, we can choose the path forward.

M. Kelly Tillery is an intellectual property litigator with more than 40 years of experience. A Lancaster County resident, he is the author of the books “Sidebar: Reflections of a Philadelphia Lawyer,” and “Sidebar, Too: More Reflections of a Philadelphia Lawyer.” He has written extensively on Abraham Lincoln.