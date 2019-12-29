As has become an annual LNP tradition, we asked local leaders, elected officials, people of faith, educators, students, LNP op-ed writers and other interesting Lancaster County residents a simple question: “What are your wishes for the new year? What do you hope to accomplish, or see accomplished, in 2020?”
Their answers follow.
I am excited for 2020, a new decade of adventure. I am holding hope for my dreams and best wishes for Lancaster’s community. I just celebrated 30 years since I first arrived to this city, and I love this place. Lancaster is a welcoming and inclusive community. My hope for this community is that more women of diversity take part in our city’s economy. I want to reinvent myself at this stage of life and want to include other sisters in that journey. I believe if one woman prospers, our family prospers, and our entire village/community will prosper. More than economic justice for women of color, I pray for peace and well-being for all in the city. In ancient biblical times, the cities were places of refuge, safety and open markets for all. Let us pursue justice and the truthfulness of peace will follow.
Elizabeth Soto Albrecht
professor of practice
Lancaster Theological Seminary
If all goes well, 2020 will mark my 45th birthday, the 10th anniversary of my move to Lancaster, and a transformative election season. Like many transplants, I fundamentally misunderstood Lancaster when I moved here, and, in some ways, I’m still trying to figure it out. It took a while to find my people, but I am so grateful to have been embraced by the writing and storytelling community here and by leaders, activists and organizers who are doing great work inside and outside of politics. My hope for Lancaster in 2020 is more of the same — more creating, more striving, more moving forward to embrace and uplift progressive ideals of social justice that demand celebration of, and inclusion for, all people, not just “tolerance” for those you might think are somehow “other” than you. And I want safety for my family and families across America, through sensible gun laws, accessible and affordable housing and health care, fair funding in education, and an honest engagement with the ramifications of the current climate crisis. I’m excited to see Lancaster move beyond its place as a hip, weekend destination and emerge as the best version of itself by focusing on the needs of the most vulnerable among us.
Jamie Beth Cohen
writer and co-founder
Write Now Lancaster
In a year in which politics are likely to dominate the news cycle, my wish is that we all spend more of our time focusing on the things that truly matter: faith, family and friendship. If we keep those things in the forefront of our lives, we will in turn produce stronger, more vibrant communities for our children and grandchildren to grow up in. So, I hope that in 2020, we spend less time worrying about political differences and more time finding joy and hope in the things we all value the most.
State Rep. Bryan Cutler
R-Peach Bottom
House Majority leader
My wish for the New Year rises to a prayer for health, happiness and contentment for myself, my family and those who are dear to me. I have reached the age when I am more aware of life’s uncertainties and human vulnerabilities. Disability is our destiny, one might say. And so my hope for the nation is that we will cease the partisan and short-sighted bickering that only undermines the common good. May we return to a more humane and respectful public life that accepts the inherent dignity of each person, especially those left to the margins and so in need of compassionate care.
Dennis B. Downey
emeritus professor of history
Millersville University
I have several goals for 2020 that aim to help everyone in Lancaster County live a more prosperous life. As a member of the Pennsylvania House Appropriations Committee, I look forward to working with my colleagues once again toward a timely, responsible state budget devoid of any new taxes or tax increases. I will continue to be a voice for our agriculture industry by encouraging the passage of my bill, which would assist in preserving more of our local farms — the backbone of our county’s economy. I am also intent on helping our area with municipal pension reform with a bill that aims to cut costs, particularly for the taxpayers of Lancaster city.
I will also continue to support workforce development legislation that puts our focus back on training and educating the next generations of workers with the skills necessary for today’s and tomorrow’s in-demand fields. Collectively, these policies can help bolster our vibrant economy and standard of living for everyone in Lancaster County. I look forward to working on these initiatives throughout 2020, and I wish everyone in Lancaster County a very prosperous and happy new year!
State Rep. Keith J. Greiner
R-Upper Leacock
My wish for 2020 is for a return of reason and accountability in our communities and in our government. A return to a world where facts are indisputable and opinions are offered in conversation, not confrontation. A place where the spirit of community means neighbors care and put others before themselves.
In 2020, I wish for a nation where red and blue are only colors, not battle flags, and the “Red, White and Blue” is returned to its prominence in the world, signifying the rights and opportunities for all that our nation’s founders intended.
JoAnn Hentz
chair
Lancaster County Democratic Committee
My wish for 2020 is for our Warwick family and greater community to continue to lift each other up, showing love to one another in spite of any differences we have. I hope that we will continue to lead with kindness in word and deed, and follow the examples of acceptance, forgiveness and love modeled by our amazing students. May we all seek to see the good in each other and use it to change the world for the better.
April Hershey
superintendent
Warwick School District
The divisions in our country have reached monumental proportions. It’s not just in politics but in so many aspects of our lives — social, cultural, geographical. Negative rhetoric and personal attacks have become so commonplace, they are now widely accepted. Our political leaders across party lines don’t like and don’t trust each other. My personal and professional wish is that we find ways to communicate better and that leads ultimately to a willingness to have our political leaders work together for common solutions to the problems our nation faces. In short, it’s about a desire to respect each other and find ways to compromise in dealing with potential solutions to our many national, state and local problems.
G. Terry Madonna
director
Franklin & Marshall College Center for Politics and Public Affairs
At the top of our wish list for 2020 is the preservation of the 50 farms currently on our waiting list. If we are successful, an additional 4,000 acres of beautiful, productive farmland will be protected forever. Lancaster County loses more than 1,100 acres of farmland to development every year. With the county expected to grow by 100,000 people in the next 20 years, it is critical that we act now to protect our valuable resources while we still have a chance. In 2020, Lancaster Farmland Trust will launch its “Honoring the Promise” campaign to preserve the 50 farms on our waiting list, to protect the quality of life we enjoy in Lancaster County, and to leave a lasting legacy for our children and grandchildren.
Karen Martynick
executive director
Lancaster Farmland Trust
This year, I’ve been so warmly welcomed by the Elizabethtown College and broader central Pennsylvania communities. In 2020, our goal at E-town is to offer our current and prospective students as well as surrounding community with even more robust health and wellness programming at our new 80,000-square-foot facility, the Bowers Center for Sports, Fitness & Well-being.
I’m also looking forward to the many opportunities we provide our inclusive campus community to give back to our neighbors. Our college’s “Educate for Service” motto drives our campus community to continue to do better to improve the lives and well-being of others. Our service-oriented activities led by students, faculty and staff help our students to develop a passion for lifelong learning and purposeful work. It is my hope that all of our students graduate from Elizabethtown College with a commitment to service learning and that they will share that quality with others to make an impact and influence the world around them.
Cecilia M. McCormick
president
Elizabethtown College
It’s my hope that, in 2020, we’ll deepen our appreciation for democracy. It’s easy to become frustrated with democracy because democratic politics is messy and confusing. There are no easy solutions to the problems we confront and the process of solving those problems can, at times, seem inefficient or even counterproductive. But the alternative is authoritarian rule, in which no one outside the leader’s clique has a role in decision-making. Democracy provides a mechanism — admittedly, an imperfect one — for realizing the will of all of the people. Let’s commit ourselves to strengthening this fragile system before it can no longer be saved.
Stephen K. Medvic
professor of government
Franklin & Marshall College
As my senior year ends, a new decade begins. And, as I prepare to leave Lancaster in search of independence at university, I find myself reflecting on the most important part of my life: my family. The morals my parents have instilled in me and the lessons — such as always closing the door — that my siblings taught me will be what I carry with me the most on this journey into adulthood. I’m left, however, questioning the abstract idea of family values: what they truly are, and how they relate to me. The term “family values” is often heard from conservative politicians as a concept holding together the fabric of society. Yet, the traditional values they allude to seem to have no place in my home. As a pro-choice-preaching, LBGTQ-supporting and Jewish community-loving teenager, I’m frustrated to find myself not aligning with what my politicians declare to be family values. The fact is that these values are dubbed traditional for a reason. In the United States, the idea of family values has been deemed sacred, but as they begin to represent the American family less and less, it becomes evident to me that we as a nation cannot return to the “good old days” of oppressing and shaming those who support reproductive rights, homosexuality or non-Christian religions. Nor can we reject those who live in homes that don’t have the traditional dynamic of a breadwinning father, a homemaking mother or biological children. My family has taught me that the values I should hold nearest to my heart are those of compassion, compromise, courage and kindness — values to not be directed solely to my companions but to all people no matter who they are. I wish for all families an understanding that their government supports them — an understanding that they live in a country where they and their kin are utterly, wholly and undoubtedly a virtuous family.
Mahayla Meyer
grade 12
Warwick High School
For 2020, I hope that for the new year, from a Jewish perspective, we commit to what Hillel, a contemporary of Jesus, said, “That which is hateful to you, do not do unto others.” May we treat one another in a way that demonstrates kindness, humanity, sensitivity and tolerance, regardless of one’s religion, sexuality, political party or cultural background. May we commit to believing that we are all equals and we all have an important voice as we come together as a community and as a country.
Risa Paskoff
executive director
Aaron’s Acres
It is my hope that 2020 will see an end to the politics of nasty personal attacks and a return to civil political discussions that focus on issues and ideas. I would love to see that change across America, but especially here in Lancaster County, where people of different parties and beliefs often find it possible to work together for the good of all. As part of that, I hope to see restoration of respect for the Office of President of the United States and members of Congress, no matter who holds those positions. It would be magnificent to see both branches of Congress and the president working for the benefit all Americans. I wish for peace on Earth and goodwill to all men in this most precious Christmas season.
Kirk Radanovic
chairman
Republican Committee of Lancaster County
The benefit of the doubt. This long-forgotten art would well suit us in 2020 to be seen as the baseline for interaction amid strangers and difference. We have, as a city and a county and a state and a nation and as Americans, become far too distrusting of the people who live next door, across the country, or who come from other lands. Now, we are anxious and bitter. I believe, with ease and great hope, that we must again assume that others, like us, have the greatest hopes not just for their family and friends but ours as well. We can see our neighbor as ourself: hurting with her during her disappointments, walking with them as they tire, and rejoicing with him as he celebrates. If we give the benefit of the doubt, we see the humanity. The differences are just details. The new year doesn’t need to be when the only common denominator amid difference is mutual destruction in a race for the bottom. If we begin with trust instead of doubt, futures are not far off in which no neighbor need yearn for shelter, hunger or safety because none would dare hoard while others remain without. We may disagree on the path, but can we agree on a destination where we all are able to be whole?
Kevin Ressler
outgoing Meals on Wheels executive director and soon-to-be United Way executive director and CEO
One of my personal goals for 2020 is to become a better writer. As someone who loves language, I have decided to stop saying “I hope” and to begin saying “I will.” This year, I will write an article or piece of poetry that inspires someone else. This will be the year I begin a novel and actually keep up with it despite my busy schedule. I will write something that makes someone else think to themselves that my words are exactly what they need to hear. I will continue connecting with the world and others through the art of language. Most importantly, this spring semester, as the features editor for my campus newspaper, I will give my fellow staff members my best. This year, I will broaden my perspective, try new angles, interview a more diverse group of people, and become a better writer across multiple disciplines.
Simren Shah
features editor of The Snapper at Millersville University
This year, and for the many that follow, I hope for empathy and acceptance for those who are struggling with mental health issues. Some people don’t seek care for those issues because they are embarrassed by mental illness or worried about what others will think. If we can reduce the stigma and increase the access to mental health treatment, we will help people and families succeed in their pursuit of happiness and health.
Dr. John P. Shand
WellSpan Philhaven psychiatrist
I wish everyone good health, happiness and prosperity in the new year. I also wish for a successful launch of our lead initiative, continued declines in the number of our neighbors living in poverty, and a few things from Harrisburg, including a lift on the ban on police radar, tax reform and full implementation of the fair funding formula for schools.
Danene Sorace
Lancaster city mayor
For 2020, I wish that when we look into the darkness of problems and sadness, that we look for ways to help people. Giving to others and volunteering for causes brings measurable and lasting joy, and makes heavy work light. It also creates light of another kind: Light to shine into their heartache and sorrow. Light to shine so that no one is lonely. Light to shine so their burden isn't crushing with your help. And light to shine so that everyone has dignity in our community.
Andrew Szalay
executive director
Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity
My wish for the new year is that all Americans understand they live in the greatest and most generous country in the history of the world. Consider the extraordinary sacrifice of the 9,380 American soldiers buried at Normandy on 173 acres. Look across the vast cemetery at the white crosses as far as the eye can see. These brave soldiers gave their lives so that complete strangers could again pursue life, liberty and happiness.
Tom Tillett
former district chief of staff for retired U.S. Rep. Joe Pitts
I envision a Lancaster County where every child has a safe and healthy place to live. As a community, we have made great strides to address the opioid crisis and prevent overdose deaths, but we still have lots of work to do. This year, I look forward to working with community partners to better support children affected by the opioid crisis. We will create Handle with Care programs to provide immediate trauma-sensitive support following traumatic events so that no child slips through the cracks. Together, our community can address the impact of trauma and other adverse childhood experiences to make sure that all children have the best opportunities for health, well-being and success.
Alice Yoder
executive director
Community Health
Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health