Many Americans, including myself, are concerned and some are even anxious about the state of our union. Our politics have become too fractured and seem to reflect the extremes of the spectrum — many people are simply not listening to the other side.

How do we fix our broken politics, lower the temperature of our rhetoric and become civil to one another? These questions challenge us today.

It may be helpful to examine the wisdom and example of our best political leaders and their values.

George Washington’s “Farewell Address to the People of the United States” — written with the assistance of Alexander Hamilton and James Madison — laid out his concerns for the well-being and unity of the American people and offered advice that is relevant today.

Washington acknowledged his fear of the corrosive effects that political parties could have on democracy. He acknowledged that the spirit of party “is inseparable from our nature, having its roots in the strongest passions of the mind.” Washington feared that partisan and regional loyalties could undermine the new government of the United States.

Respect for government and its institutions

Washington urged his fellow Americans to cherish their government as a “main pillar in the edifice of your real independence the support of your tranquility at home, your peace abroad; of your safety; of your prosperity; of that very Liberty, which you so highly prize.”

During the 1960s and 1970s, distrust of government, particularly the military, became popular among many liberals. The Reagan administration pushed back and sought to enhance the status of those serving in the military and of the military itself. Jeanne Kirkpatrick, President Ronald Reagan’s United Nations ambassador, wrote: “To destroy a society, it is first necessary to delegitimatize its basic institutions.”

The preamble to the Constitution anticipated that government should serve us in many ways. Law enforcement and the courts hold criminals accountable and protect our legal rights. Homeland security, disaster relief, protection of the environment, a comprehensive transportation system, and safe food and medicines are just a few of the services that we have come to expect from government. The Internal Revenue Service is charged with implementing the laws, passed by Congress, to collect the revenue that funds these activities.

Unfortunately, attacks on the “deep state,” “unelected bureaucrats” and agencies like the IRS appeal to bias and undermine respect for agencies and public servants who serve the people. Likewise, calls to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement and defund the police reveal ignorance of the essential missions that these agencies perform.

Washington further stated in his farewell address: “To the efficacy and permanency of your Union, a government for the whole is indispensable. ... Respect for its authority, compliance with its laws, acquiescence in its measures are duties enjoined by the fundamental maxims of true liberty.”

Education and enlightenment as the source of good government

Washington urged the promotion of institutions for the “general diffusion of knowledge,” as “it is essential that public opinion should be enlightened.”

Formal education should not be the end of our learning. Reading extensively and travel can better inform perspective.

Overconfidence in our own knowledge can be a trap. The internet, books and articles read for the purpose of confirming one’s point of view are not substitutes for expertise and knowledge developed through years of study, research of credible sources, and the scientific method. As a medical claims attorney, I frequently found it necessary to consult with physicians, colleagues and other experts — none of us has the time to become an expert in everything.

Morality and religion

“Of all the dispositions and habits, which lead to political prosperity, religion and morality are indispensable supports,” Washington wrote.

He believed that religious principle provided the foundation of national morality and “that virtue or morality is a necessary spring of popular government.”

Religious belief, confession and practice may not be compelled under the Constitution; however, even atheists may acknowledge that loving one’s neighbor, doing justice and caring for the most vulnerable are what an enlightened civilization does.

Fiscal responsibility

Washington cautioned against public debt but acknowledged that emergencies may necessitate disbursements of relief funds. Washington recognized the tension between raising revenue through taxation and the willingness of citizens to acquiesce.

Commitment to truth and justice

The Declaration of Independence calls us as a people united not by race or ethnicity but by dedication to a principle that all are created equal endowed with certain unalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

In “Twilight of Democracy, The Seductive Lure of Authoritarianism,” American journalist and historian Anne Applebaum cites the Dreyfus affair in the late 19th century as prefiguring many of the debates of the 20th and 21st centuries. Capt. Alfred Dreyfus, a Jewish artillery officer in the French army, was wrongly convicted of spying against France.

The Dreyfus affair revealed prejudices regarding who was considered a true French citizen and entitled to the protections of its laws. Those supporting hard-right nationalism clashed with those who argued that the nation should not be conceived “as an ethnic clan,” Applebaum noted, “but as the embodiment of a set of ideals: justice, honesty, objectivity, the neutrality of the courts.”

We see similar clashes today over issues like the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Loyalty to our country and its values should prevail over loyalty to a political party or other factions — we must strive to be as dispassionate as possible about the evidence, facts and truth that guide us.

Importance of humility

According to the 1867 book, “Six Months in the White House with Abraham Lincoln,” a clergyman told President Lincoln that he hoped “the Lord was on our side.”

“I am not at all concerned about that,” replied Lincoln, “for I know that the Lord is always on the side of the right. But it is my constant anxiety and prayer that I and this nation should be on the Lord’s side.”

This quote reflects a humility that serves us well.

The author Robert Fulghum wrote a very amusing story about a highly opinionated lawyer friend of his — we all know the type, the “know-it-all.” The story concludes with a punch line — the bumper sticker on the friend’s car: “I could be wrong.”

Humility imposes upon us an awareness that we are not always right. The ancient admonition to be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to be angry is still good advice today.

We don’t owe political parties uncompromising and blind loyalty. As a civil servant, I took an oath to support and defend the Constitution, not a political party. We owe it to our country and to ourselves to examine whether the political parties align with our personal values. And it never hurts to examine whether our personal values align with the values of the Constitution and the wisdom of those who entrusted us with the gift of democracy.

Gregory Hand, a Manheim Township resident, is a retired U.S. Army civilian attorney (1989 to 2017). He served as an Army judge advocate in Germany and as a local prosecutor in Dubuque, Iowa, from 1980 to 1989.