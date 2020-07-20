LNP | LancasterOnline’s July 4 edition brought readers a puff piece — “He’s one of us” — celebrating state Rep. Bryan Cutler’s rise to the office of speaker, “the most powerful position in the state House of Representatives.”

While I am sure Cutler is a good and decent man with a nice family, and there is understandable interest and pride in this “local boy makes good” story, his ascent to this high office raises some important questions.

The July 4 article states that Cutler’s constituents are “excited to see their small-town, traditional values represented in the House’s highest office.” As opposed to what? “Big-city, modern values?” And what might these rural-urban differences in values be? What are small-town values regarding such important issues for a democratic society as equality, diversity, tolerance, compassion, honesty, integrity and civility? The considerable support that President Donald Trump appears to enjoy in the southern end of the county is not reassuring on this point.

Cutler’s constituents quoted in the LNP | LancasterOnline article seem to think they are, as one says, “overlooked.” That their views are somehow underrepresented in the state Legislature, and that Cutler’s elevation will correct that.

“It’s cool. We can get our local values represented,” another constituent says.

In fact, rural views are hardly underrepresented in the Pennsylvania House. According to the most recent census figures available (2010), 79% of Pennsylvanians — nearly 4 of 5 — live in urban areas. But only 21% — just 1 in 5 — live in places like Cutler’s district. Certainly, rural areas are entitled to fair representation, but is it democratic for the speaker of the House to potentially use his position to drive a small-town, rural agenda?

And how is it that Cutler holds this high position? In the 2018 election that chose the current House, Democratic candidates received 55% of the popular vote statewide, but won only 46% of the seats — thanks, of course, to gerrymandering.

If district lines were drawn fairly, the Democrats would likely hold the majority in the Pennsylvania House and Cutler would be nowhere near the speaker’s chair.

Finally, speaking of gerrymandering, it is just one of many issues on which Pennsylvania government falls short. The state Legislature has long been regarded as one of the most bloated, overpaid, underperforming and corrupt state legislatures in the country. Recent reporting from LNP | LancasterOnline, Spotlight PA and The Caucus document that these problems persist.

The state Legislature has repeatedly failed to address effectively such problems as inadequate and unequal educational funding, property tax reform, campaign finance reform and support for beleaguered urban areas.

No wonder then that the most recent U.S. News & World Report ranking of the best states put Pennsylvania 41st. Pennsylvania has fallen 10 spots in the past three years and now is in the bottom 10, alongside such luminary states as South Carolina, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana. Pennsylvania ranks particularly poorly in the areas of the economy, infrastructure, fiscal stability, crime and correction, and environmental quality.

While Cutler has been in the state Legislature for more than 12 years now, he, of course, is not solely responsible for all of these problems. Plenty of lawmakers on both sides of the aisle share the blame. But the big question for Cutler now that he occupies “the most powerful position in the state House of Representatives” is what he, with his newly gained power, will do about these problems.

Is he going to preside over business as usual in the Pennsylvania House? Or is he going to push through the reforms that the body so sorely needs? Will he transcend rigid partisanship and begin to work in good faith with Democrats across the aisle to address the many statewide problems identified above?

After all, Cutler is now the speaker of the House for the whole state of Pennsylvania. Will he continue just to represent the views of his small-town, rural 100th House District constituents, as they seem to expect? Or will he begin to act in the best interests of the entire, very diverse, population of Pennsylvania?

Robert Friedrich, of Lancaster, is a Franklin & Marshall College emeritus associate professor of government.

