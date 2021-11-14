Nov. 3 was one of the most hopeful days in recent memory for me. That was the day that young children across our country, including my own daughter, could finally be immunized against COVID-19.

The day before, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, a subgroup of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, had voted to officially approve the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. These are the kids who started school this academic year without the benefit of vaccination. These are the kids who are still learning respiratory etiquette (that is, how to control their coughs, boogers and other secretions). These are the kids who find it tricky to gauge what the “distance” in “social distancing” actually means. And this group includes my own child.

So, what made me so sure that getting this vaccine for my child was the right choice? And what makes me recommend it for my young pediatric patients? The reasons are plentiful.

While children infected with COVID-19 are less likely to die or develop severe disease than adults are, they are in no way exempt from serious outcomes. In fact, of the nearly 6.5 million children in the U.S. who have contracted COVID-19 to date, nearly 1 million have been hospitalized, and approximately 750 have died. Of the children who survive, some develop complications, including long COVID; multisystem inflammatory syndrome, or MIS-C; blood clots; and myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle). The full extent of these and other complications likely will not be known for years to come.

In Pennsylvania alone, as of Nov. 2, nearly 65,000 school-age children had contracted COVID-19 since the school year began, including more than 3,000 just here in Lancaster County.

The children who get COVID-19 are not only those with preexisting conditions. In our local hospital, around 65% of the children we’ve admitted during the delta variant surge have been previously healthy. I repeat: They were previously healthy.

Healthy children are not somehow immune to getting seriously ill from COVID-19.

Furthermore, none of the children we have admitted with COVID-19 who are 12 or older, and thus already eligible to be immunized, had received their vaccines prior to their hospitalizations. In other words, we just have not seen immunized children in our area become sick enough from COVID-19 to wind up in the hospital.

Smaller dose, big benefit

Of the children who have been vaccinated so far, immunization appears to provide about 90% effectiveness against symptomatic disease. This is amazing and a real reason for optimism.

The Pfizer pediatric vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11 is one-third the dose of that given to adults (and kids will be glad to know it’s administered with a much smaller needle, as well).

The reality is, during the past 20 months, hospitals have been filled with patients, including children, who are sick or dying from COVID-19.

But no hospitals — zero — have been filled with patients who are sick or dying from the COVID-19 vaccine. And, according to the CDC, more than 434 million doses have been administered in our country already.

It is true that in the vaccine trials myocarditis has been reported as a side effect. This has been extremely rare, usually mild and often occurring in older adolescent and young adult males. No cases were detected in the trials of the vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11, and while we may start to see a few cases as the number of children vaccinated increases, the chances of getting myocarditis from COVID-19 is much, much higher.

The most recent investigation showed that children who contracted COVID-19 were 37 times more likely than uninfected children to develop myocarditis.

Additionally, children who get myocarditis from COVID-19 infection tend to have a much more severe case than those who have had it following vaccination.

Side effects

In contrast to adults, most children who receive the COVID-19 vaccine have mild or no side effects.

As of last week, nearly 1 million children ages 5 to 11 in the United States had received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

In the trials for the vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11 — trials that involved thousands of children — the most common side effects were headache (in less than 30% of children), mild local reactions like redness or swelling at the injection site (in less than 20% of kids) or a sore arm. Only about 6% of kids got a fever.

While many people are concerned that the messenger RNA, or mRNA, vaccines (made by Pfizer and Moderna) were “rushed,” this technology was actually studied for decades prior to the pandemic. It has been used in human and animal trials for other diseases also, and has been well vetted as a safe and effective way to deliver vaccination.

Some parents may wonder if there is any long-term danger involved with vaccinating their children against COVID-19.

Historically, long-term side effects of vaccines are usually apparent within about two months, a much shorter time than the trial length for children’s vaccines. Do we know with 100% certainty whether there are long-term side effects of COVID-19 vaccination? While COVID-19 vaccines in kids are highly unlikely to cause any permanent or long-term side effects, the answer to this question is of course “no.” However, we know far less about the long-term implications or outcomes of a child getting infected with COVID-19 or developing multisystem inflammatory syndrome.

My own child complained briefly of a headache and a sore arm, and hours later was bouncing around the house and singing into a vacuum hose that she was using as a microphone.

Rumor and truth

You may also have heard rumors that receiving the COVID-19 vaccine can impair future fertility. This myth originally started in December 2020, when a German epidemiologist speculated that the COVID-19 vaccines may cause a woman to reject a protein in the placenta called syncytin-1. Since the genetic code for syncytin-1 shares some remote similarities to the genetic code for the spike protein found in the COVID-19 virus, and vaccines enable us to make antibodies to the spike protein, there was concern that these antibodies might also attack the placenta.

The truth of what has happened in real life, however, could not be farther from this. There has been no increase in miscarriages among pregnant women who have been vaccinated. On the contrary, pregnant women who are not vaccinated have a much higher risk of miscarriage, fetal death/stillbirth and dying themselves if they contract COVID-19 while pregnant.

And, as it turns out, the genetic code for syncytin-1 is not really very similar to that of the spike protein.

Some women have reported irregularities in their menstrual cycles following vaccination for COVID-19. However, this can occur with other vaccines as well, and may be due to activation of the immune system, which, like an illness, can cause irregular cycles. Studies are ongoing to learn more about this phenomenon; however, none of the data so far suggests that COVID-19 vaccination impacts fertility.

The ingredients

You may be wondering if there are any children who absolutely should not receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The main concern would be an allergy to a vaccine component.

For the Pfizer vaccine, the ingredients are few, and include mRNA, salt, sugar and lipids. The lipid in the vaccine is polyethylene glycol, or PEG, and it is the same ingredient in Miralax, a medicine that many children take daily for constipation. Obviously, the amount in the vaccine is minuscule compared to what’s in a dose of Miralax, and PEG allergy is exceedingly rare, but if you know your child is one of the rare ones who has an allergy, then you should speak with an allergist before deciding on vaccination.

The bottom line is that no choice is without risk. Sending your child to school involves risk. Letting your child play on the monkey bars involves risk. It is our job as parents to gather the best information we can so we may make a choice about whether the benefits of a decision outweigh its risks.

And in this case, the decision was not hard for me at all.

Our irreplaceable children

Epidemiologists predict that as time goes on, the vast majority of people, including children, will either get vaccinated or get COVID-19. While “natural immunity” may sound appealing for some, the most recent data has shown that natural immunity is not as durable, consistent or robust as immunity from vaccination.

And, of course, to get to natural immunity, one must first suffer infection and its inherent risks of serious illness or death.

Those who have already had COVID-19 should still be vaccinated for this reason, as well as the fact that there is no reliable way to know when their immunity may start to wane.

Approval of this vaccine for younger children means that about 28 million more American kids are now eligible to receive this protection. What an opportunity! Our children are not replaceable — they are our most valuable natural resource. Even one life lost is too many.

As time goes on, it is likely that, if COVID-19 is allowed to keep spreading because too few of us are vaccinated, newer and more contagious or even more dangerous variants will emerge. One of the beauties of the Pfizer and other mRNA vaccines is their flexibility — they can be easily and quickly updated to provide protection against new variants, unlike a flu vaccine that has to be updated each year based on the previous year’s strains.

Vaccination is one way to ensure that our children can continue to attend in-person school, safely see their grandparents and other extended family members, and have a relatively normal childhood.

Not only will vaccination help protect our children, but by decreasing the total number of infections, it also will decrease the likelihood that kids will spread illness to friends and loved ones in their households, schools and communities. This is particularly important as our children will inevitably be around others who are immunocompromised, elderly or at higher risk for other reasons.

Additionally, because each time the virus spreads from person to person is another opportunity for it to mutate, controlling spread of even mild disease is crucially important. Becoming vaccinated, not just for ourselves but for the good of others in our community, is a true lesson in citizenship, and one that is never too early to start teaching.

Later in the evening after my daughter was vaccinated, she sat happily at the kitchen table painting as I made dinner. She turned to me and said “Mama, I’m sooooo happy I got my COVID vaccine.” Even at her young age, she has a basic understanding of what this will mean.

If you have questions about this vaccine, or are confused about things you may have heard or read, I urge you to reach out to your child’s physician. Pediatricians and family doctors want to help parents become armed with the most accurate and up-to-date data so that you can make an informed decision for your child. That is our job and our passion. We care about you and your children and our community. I promise you that we get no incentives or gold stars for convincing a parent to get a child immunized against COVID-19 or any disease, for that matter. Our reward is knowing that one more young patient has received life-changing and potentially lifesaving protection.

Dr. Alexandra Solosko is a pediatric hospitalist employed by Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia who practices at Lancaster General Hospital. LGH is part of Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health.