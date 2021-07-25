Should we be trading COVID-19 vaccination shots for shots of liquor? For gun shots? In an effort to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19, American businesses, advocacy organizations and states have offered an array of incentives.

Some of these incentives seem harmless enough, such as amusement park passes or free food. But what about when the incentive is free beer, marijuana joints or chances to win custom rifles or large jackpots of money? Is this still harmless?

Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is essential, especially as the highly contagious delta variant surges. That said, I cannot justify addressing one public health crisis by possibly worsening another (such as drug use, gambling or gun violence).

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, 1 in 5 Americans had a diagnosed mental illness and nearly 1 in 10 had a substance use disorder before the COVID-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, we saw reports of substance use and mental health concerns on the rise.

As The Washington Post reported July 14, “Deaths from drug overdoses soared to more than 93,000 last year, a staggering record that reflects the coronavirus pandemic’s toll on efforts to quell the crisis and the continued spread of the synthetic opioid fentanyl in the illegal narcotic supply. ... The death toll jumped by more than 21,000, or nearly 30 percent, from 2019, according to provisional data released by the National Center for Health Statistics, eclipsing the record set that year.”

Some people struggling with addiction or mental illness never seek or receive treatment, and even more never receive a diagnosis. That means that there are people who may be struggling with mental illness and addiction who are potentially vulnerable to some of the vaccine incentives being offered.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that younger people and people in racial minority groups are disproportionately not getting vaccinated against COVID-19. According to the National Center for Responsible Gaming, these are the very people who are at greater risk for developing gambling problems. Recent research estimates that 6% to 9% of young people and young adults experience problems related to gambling.

Substance misuse costs the United States annually close to $600 billion; mental illness, up to $300 billion; gambling addiction, between $32.4 billion and $53.8 billion a year, according to a Baylor University professor’s estimate in 2011; and gun violence, $280 billion a year, according to Everytown for Gun Safety.

Gambling offers rewards at unpredictable times. Vaccine lotteries operate similarly, not guaranteeing any one person a reward. Rewarding people at unpredictable times is best when you want someone to keep doing a behavior over and over (hence the potential for addiction).

Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is a behavior that currently only needs to be done once (the Johnson & Johnson vaccine) or twice (the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines). This may change if scientists determine that boosters are necessary to combat the delta variant and other strains, but that’s not yet the case.

Therefore, the design of the vaccine lotteries is unnecessary to achieve the goal of widespread and marked increases in vaccinations.

Of course, not every person who is offered (or wins) an incentive is going to develop a mental illness, addiction or gambling problem, or misuse a gun. Not every person who drinks alcohol, goes to a casino or owns/operates a firearm does so in a harmful or dangerous way. Also, getting more people vaccinated against COVID-19 is an important goal, with far too many lives already lost to the virus.

I also recognize the inherent power of providing these rewards in motivating some people to get vaccinated.

However, there had to be safer options than prizes such as alcohol, joints, guns and large sums of money.

Some alternatives — and thankfully, some of these already are being offered — would include free or discounted gym memberships, yoga classes, grocery store gift cards, health insurance premium discounts, days off from work, college tuition reimbursement or support, small amounts of student loan forgiveness, or transportation reimbursements for future use (gas, public transportation, airfare).

According to a 2020 study by researchers at the Universities of Cambridge and Edinburgh published in The Lancet, at least 3.9 million early deaths are averted worldwide every year by people being physically active. Incentives that promote exercise — gym passes or national park passes, for example — would yield multiple benefits.

It makes more long-term sense to get people healthy and keep people healthy using healthier incentives.

When trying to get people to carry out one healthful task — getting vaccinated — we should offer the equivalent of a carrot, not a shot of whiskey.

Alexander Rohrer, a doctoral student of prevention science at Wilmington University, focuses on deepening his understanding of challenges related to mental illness, substance misuse and gun-related violence in his studies. He resides in Lancaster.