The Washington Post recently reported that, in a poll of 410 Republicans this past November, 53% said that Donald Trump is a greater president than Abraham Lincoln.
Would even Trump go this far? (He very well might: His only public concession to Lincoln is that he, Trump, could not match Lincoln on looking “presidential” when Lincoln wore his tall top hat.)
But even if he has to yield to Lincoln as the greater president, Trump should not feel bad. He is in good company: every other president of the United States, with the possible exception of George Washington. In poll after poll of experts ranking our presidents, Abraham Lincoln always comes in number one or two (behind only Washington).
Lincoln did no less than preserve — that is, save — the Union. He saved it from splintering in two and did so against the greatest challenge the Union has ever faced: a full-scale civil war, which began just 39 days into his presidency; raged for four years (his entire first term); killed more than 600,000; and ravaged the nation’s treasure and resources. The terrible and ever-mounting toll of the war led to substantial and ever-increasing pressure — in the North — to end it, even if it meant leaving the nation permanently divided.
Lincoln resisted, when many, if not most, would have caved. He resisted because he saw it as his duty, based on his presidential oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution, and because of his belief in what the United States and its form of government meant to the world. As he said in his Gettysburg Address, he saw the American Union as an experiment in self-government, with implications for all mankind.
Lincoln succeeded in his resistance because of his inner strength, his decisions as commander in chief, and his ability to inspire the support he needed to see the war through to victory.
It was an extraordinary accomplishment, which perhaps few of his fellow presidents, if any, could have achieved.
This alone should end the Lincoln versus Trump debate.
But in addition to preserving the Union, Abraham Lincoln also ended slavery in the United States, the 250-year stain on the nation’s soul, which had rendered hypocritical the proclamation in the Declaration of Independence that “all men are created equal, and are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights, among them life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”
Lincoln did not have to do this. His Emancipation Proclamation was a military move, freeing only those slaves in states (or portions thereof) that were in rebellion against the Union. Even that limited emancipation had provoked tremendous opposition, not just from the four “border” states that were loyal to the Union and had slavery, but also in the North, and among his fellow Republicans. He was exhausted from his war efforts alone and could not have relished taking on another cause that would require all his skills and resources. But take it on he did, and successfully, in the 13th Amendment, thereby having the country emerge from the Civil War a more perfect Union, closer to its professed ideals.
The preservation of the Union and the abolition of slavery are two of the most important events in American history, ranking perhaps only behind the Revolution, and Abraham Lincoln accomplished both. Nothing that President Trump has done even remotely approaches either.
And there is another weight on the Lincoln/Trump scale. There can be no higher calling for a president than to unify the country, as much as possible, and Abraham Lincoln sought to do this from his first day in office to his last. His first inaugural address appealed to his fellow citizens to recall the sacrifices of their patriot forebearers, to be “friends, not enemies,” and to be guided by the “better angels” of their nature. In the four years that followed, he sought to end the war as quickly as possible and let the process of healing and reunification begin. He refrained from leveling personal attacks even against those who pilloried him unmercifully.
Lincoln’s second inaugural address, delivered at the end of those four years, and only days before his death, was no less than a prayer for unity, imploring the country — North and South — to recognize their common responsibility for the war and the slavery that had caused it; to put the war behind them; and to come together, “with charity for all, and malice towards none.”
We unfortunately find no such spirit in President Trump. He has an “us versus them” view of everything. Disagree with him on policy and he attacks personally, in the most vicious way, sparing not even his opponent’s family members or their appearance. He mocks the disabled reporter who seeks to ask him a hard question. He mocks the late Sen. John McCain, a true war hero, for getting captured. He mocks the prior administration, and his current opposition, with slurs intended to belittle, anger and divide. He incites his crowds to violence against protesters, saying “we used to carry guys like that out on a stretcher,” and vows that he will pay the legal bills for any of his followers who take the hint.
All this, and more, from the leader of our country, the person whose greatest service would be to bring us together. Abraham Lincoln sought truly to do that. He sought to unite.
Donald Trump will have none of this. He seeks to divide. The comparison between the two could not be more stark. The answer as to which has been the greater president could not be more clear.
Joseph F. Roda is a retired attorney who resides in Lancaster County. He is the author of a book on the persuasive powers of our 16th president, “Abraham Lincoln and Making a Case, The Story of a Master.”