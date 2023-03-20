Asked what he thinks of the latest proposal to build a pumped-storage hydroelectric plant along the lower Susquehanna River, Mark Platts, president of the Susquehanna National Heritage Area, was blunt in his reply to an LNP reporter.

“Enough is enough,” he said late last month when the proposal was announced. “You know a lot has changed in the 50 years or so since the last power plant was built.”

Platts explained that recreation on land and water has increased dramatically. That is especially true in the area the new unit will affect. That would be Chanceford Township, York County, and also Manor Township, Lancaster County (which owns the river to the York County shore). Recreation means fun for participants and dollars for those who support them.

But “enough is enough” might be applied to another aspect of river development. The lower Susquehanna already contains one of the largest concentrations of electricity-generating units in the world.

Why are they all here?

The Susquehanna is an old river, with an “inverted profile.” That is, it falls faster at its end than at its beginning. Conewago Falls spans the river from the northern end of Lancaster County to York County. In the 55 miles from that point down to the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland, the river drops almost twice as fast as it does in the hundreds of miles upriver from the falls.

Also, most of the river’s tributaries have contributed their water to the river by the time it reaches Conewago, so the volume of water is close to maximum flow.

Finally, the Lancaster-York-Harrisburg area is the most densely populated and economically vibrant along the river’s course. The Susquehanna brings power directly to local people, with leftovers for Philadelphia and Baltimore.

Therefore, beginning in 1904 at York Haven, four hydroelectric dams, one pumped-storage hydro unit, two nuclear power facilities and a huge coal-burning plant have been built between Conewago and the bay. One of those nuclear plants (Three Mile Island) has closed. That leaves seven electric generators along the way.

At Conewago alone, after eliminating TMI just above that area, the hydroelectric plant at York Haven Dam and, more significantly, the Brunner Island coal plant produce impressive amounts of energy.

Utility companies built much larger hydro plants by damming the river at Holtwood and Safe Harbor in Lancaster County and at Maryland’s contribution, Conowingo, between 1910 and 1930. A huge pumped-storage unit, similar in the way it operates to the currently proposed project, opened at Muddy Run in 1968.

Two nuclear reactors began operating at Peach Bottom, York County, in 1974.

All of these facilities alter the water in some way. Some use water and don’t return all of it to the waterway. Others use water to cool their operations and return it to the river in a much warmer state that drives away some aquatic life. Some create safety hazards for boaters. All dams stop massive amounts of polluted mud and debris that, in flood, wash into the Chesapeake.

None of this is to say that we don’t need electricity — especially with the public's increasing fondness for brightening the night sky around homes and industrial and commercial operations with “safety” lighting.

This is simply to point out that the lower Susquehanna currently provides more than its share of power to the people.

(Facts in this column come from “Down the Susquehanna to the Chesapeake” by Jack Brubaker (Penn State Press, 2002) and subsequent reporting.)

