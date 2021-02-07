Like so many people, I was deeply disturbed by the events that unfolded on Jan. 6. The insurrection that we witnessed will forever haunt our country.

A particular instance from that day has left me deeply unsettled. Among the sea of Donald Trump and MAGA flags being waved at the insurrection, I saw the flag that once represented South Vietnam. It was an unmistakable banner — yellow background with three red horizontal stripes — one that represented a country my parents used to call home, a homeland that no longer exists.

I have a very complicated relationship with that flag. While it means something very tangible to the vast majority of older Vietnamese Americans, my connection with it comes secondhand, through my parents, uncles, aunts and grandparents. The flag itself is a contentious topic within the Vietnamese community, but it was nevertheless sickening to see it on full display at such a shameful moment in U.S. history. I do not want to see this flag become so corrupted and desecrated to the point that it evokes the same feeling one gets when someone waves a Confederate flag, which was also shockingly prominent at the insurrection.

As Viet Thanh Nguyen, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “The Sympathizer,” explained in a column last month in The Washington Post, those who long for South Vietnam — or the Republic of Vietnam, which was crushed and subsumed by North Vietnam’s communist regime in the mid-1970s — always have tended to be Republican because of their strong anti-communist feeling.

“The South Vietnamese are particularly vocal about their love for Trump, and at this rally and other pro-Trump rallies, the South Vietnamese flag appears often,” he wrote. “In America, white nationalists and Vietnamese nationalists share a common condition: a radicalized nostalgia for a lost country and a lost cause.”

The presence of the South Vietnamese flag at the Capitol insurrection, however, is indicative of a much larger problem. The real issue is the dangerous campaign of misinformation being waged against the Vietnamese American community and so many other immigrant communities. The deluge of misinformation in U.S. politics is a widely recognized issue; however, it is even more sinister when that misinformation is presented as fact to those with no alternative news sources.

It is already difficult for many older immigrants to access reliable news in a language they’re more comfortable with, but combine that with a limited grasp of technology and you start to see where things go horribly wrong.

On YouTube, the most popular Vietnamese-language sources of news are those from right-wing pundits. Many of the channels have hundreds of thousands of subscribers and for many older Vietnamese Americans, this is the only source of news they can find and understand.

From viewing these right-wing YouTube videos, I can deduce the presented facts are falsehoods, mirroring conspiracies recognizable from groups like QAnon. For the Vietnamese community, there is barely anything counteracting the tsunami of lies. I was hard-pressed to find reliable alternatives with anywhere near the same appeal and audience as these YouTubers. Imagine if there only existed One America News Network and Newsmax on all of the internet.

Fortunately, there are several organizations whose mission is to combat the widespread disinformation within the Vietnamese community. Projects like Viet Fact Check (vietfactcheck.org) and news aggregator site The Interpreter (the-interpreter.org) make reliable information more accessible and try to provide fact-checking. However, they are up against a formidable juggernaut.

There is simply not enough attention on this particular issue. While English-language media have plenty of diverse viewpoints and fact-checking available, that is not the case with Vietnamese-language media. It is no surprise then that many Vietnamese people buy into the lies so much that they would be willing to parade the South Vietnamese flag during an insurrection — an insurrection that goes against the very democratic ideals they so purportedly cherish.

If we do not fight harder in this war against misinformation, further instability is inevitable. We cannot allow our fellow Americans to continue to rely solely on disinformation that we can understand and readily debunk. We must support organizations that combat the disinformation disseminated in languages we may not understand.

If people with limited English proficiency have to rely upon right-wing YouTubers because it’s the only news source they can understand, we are doing something terribly wrong.

Dan Nguyen is a Manheim Township High School graduate majoring in political science at Penn State University.