“You’re an only child? You don’t seem like one.”

Most only children take this as an automatic compliment, but behind this backhanded phrase lies a strong — and undeserved — stigma about growing up without siblings.

As surprising as it is to people with siblings, only children are not the spoiled, selfish, antisocial brats society makes us out to be!

Growing up as an only child myself, I was labeled as something I was not, merely because I grew up without brothers and sisters.

Many people reading this grew up with siblings and some may be reading this and thinking, “I may not be an only child, but I definitely know only children who are spoiled rotten.”

I think that’s fair — to an extent. But it’s also a stereotype.

Isn’t it true that there are plenty of people with siblings who are also spoiled rotten? That claim might be made against youngest siblings, or against the only girl among siblings, and so on.

It may come as a shock to learn that not all only children are spoiled.

Toni Falbo, a psychologist at the University of Texas at Austin, surveyed 200 subjects and found that the only difference between only children and children with siblings was that only children seemed to have a stronger bond with their parents. They didn’t show traits of narcissism or antisocial behavior. They’re normal people!

In fact, there are many positive traits only children tend to develop as they enter adolescence. In a study conducted by psychologists from the Netherlands, only children, during their adolescence, were shown to be more mature than their peers who had siblings.

Additionally, an article by psychologist Carl E. Pickhardt states that only children tend to be more comfortable communicating with adults, mostly because they’re constantly surrounded by their parents’ friends and adult counterparts. Any only child can attest that if their young cousins aren’t at the party, they get the privilege of hanging out with their adult family members and friends.

While only children, during adolescence, may receive praise for their maturity, they may have a difficult time getting along with their same-age peers. But this trait can manifest differently for every only child.

Another beneficial trait only children tend to possess is a strong, goal-oriented sense of their futures, which is the direct result of having their parents’ undivided attention and concern. This can be especially true when it comes to the child’s general success and achievement.

Also, only children tend to experience less chaotic and steadier lives, because there are fewer schedules to juggle as a family.

Every pro, however, has a potential con. For only children, the focus on the future can imprint a high attachment to perfectionism. And growing up in a less-chaotic manner can create difficulty in adapting to eventual change.

Nevertheless, we all grow up with environmental aspects that shape the person we turn out to be. So why do we sometimes label those who grow up without siblings so harshly? No matter what family dynamic you grow up in, we should all make a better effort to eliminate the stigma of growing up as an only child.

Jewel Boninu is in the 12th grade at Garden Spot High School.