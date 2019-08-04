After days of mass protests, Puerto Ricans recently succeeded in ousting their governor, Ricardo Rosselló, from office.

The impetus for the protests were a series of leaked communications between Rosselló and members of his cabinet, which included insults of women, celebrities and political rivals. Rosselló made fun of people’s weight, made sexist comments and joked about feeding crows with the bodies of victims of Hurricane Maria. The exchanges painted a picture of an elitist ruling class, drunk on its own power and out of touch with the masses.

While distasteful, it is hard to imagine in our current political context that insensitive social media messages would topple the American president, for instance. Donald Trump routinely insults celebrities and political opponents on Twitter and his own response to Hurricane Maria was seen by many as highly insensitive, attacking the territory for its political and economic problems rather than expressing compassion for the victims.

Similarly, Rosselló’s downfall was not rooted in insensitive social media messages. Rather, these messages served as a catalyst for political action in response to long-standing political and economic problems. The seeds of the protest have their roots in Puerto Rico’s special status as a U.S. territory with limited rights and no representation in federal elections.

For that reason, it is unlikely that anyone who steps into the role of governor will be able to satisfy the people’s demands for meaningful reforms. At some point, a citizenry that is now politically awakened and energized by its recent success will turn its attention to the underlying issues shaping Puerto Rico’s economic problems. This will include the question of whether Puerto Rico should be granted full statehood or move toward independence from the United States.

In economic terms, Puerto Rico is worse off than any of the states. Unemployment is nearly double that of the United States average, and median household incomes for 2017 were under $20,000, less than a third of the U.S. average and down from the previous year.

Hurricane Maria devastated the island, creating a public health crisis. People had no access to clean drinking water or electricity. Both manufacturing and the important tourism industry were disrupted.

The Trump administration’s response to the catastrophe was slow and inadequate. Trump blamed the distance between the U.S. mainland and Puerto Rico for lack of supplies, but public apathy among mainland citizens was probably a better explanation. According to a poll at that time, almost half of Americans did not know that Puerto Ricans are U.S. citizens.

The United States is legally obligated to provide disaster relief to Puerto Rico, just as it would to any state. By almost all accounts, that did not happen. This means that the failed response to the hurricane, for which elected officials in Puerto Rico are now being held accountable, is also a failure of the federal government.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

President Trump responded to criticism over his handling of Hurricane Maria by pointing out that Puerto Rico’s economic problems preceded the hurricane. He is not wrong. The recession hit Puerto Rico especially hard. For the last decade, the island territory’s gross domestic product has shrunk back to 2000 levels, while the U.S. GDP grew by 35%. But this, too, can be tied to federal policies. For example, in 1996, the Clinton administration began a 10-year phase out of an IRS code that gave tax incentives to U.S. companies operating in Puerto Rico, causing Procter & Gamble and several major drug manufacturers to close factories.

Another example, the Merchant Marine Act of 1920, requires the use of more expensive U.S.-based shipping companies at American ports, a law that disproportionately drives up the cost of fuel and goods for an island territory.

In 2017, Puerto Rico defaulted on payments to Wall Street creditors and filed for bankruptcy protection. In response, the federal government instituted a series of austerity measures under the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management, and Economic Stability (Promesa) Act, designed to control Puerto Rico’s finances. These measures include unpopular cuts to pensions, worker benefits and public education.

Does Puerto Rico need the U.S. government to act as a parent in controlling its financial decisions? Do U.S. citizens, being governed by U.S. policies, have a right to vote for the officials making those policies? Basic democratic principles suggest that they do.

Even if one disagrees, the reality is that parents often get blamed for their children’s suffering. So it is only a matter of time before politically energized Puerto Ricans start demanding a change in their territory’s stepchild-like status.

April Kelly-Woessner is a professor and chairwoman of the political science department at Elizabethtown College. She also is a correspondent for LNP. Email: woessnerak@etown.edu.