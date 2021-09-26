The newest battlefields in the American culture war are school board meetings.

Charged by the Pennsylvania Department of Health with implementing anti-COVID-19 masking requirements, school boards are engulfed in fights between pro-mask and anti-mask forces.

Some meetings have gotten downright nasty. Both in and out of the boardroom, school officials have been screamed at, threatened, intimidated and trolled.

Anti-maskers act as defenders of freedom, parental control and conscience. They distrust doctors, scientists and politicians, some of whom do not follow the rules they issue for regular folks. Many doubt the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines, and more than a few equate masking with child abuse.

Pro-maskers question the values of the unvaccinated, who privilege their freedom over the health of the community. With COVID-19 cases spiking due to the outbreak of the delta variant, they say requiring vaccines and masks is not too much to ask.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, nearly 226,000 cases were reported among children from Sept. 9-16, the third highest number of child cases in a week since the pandemic began. “After declining in early summer, child cases have increased exponentially, with over 925,000 cases in the past 4 weeks,” the academy noted.

Though children are less likely than adults to die from COVID-19, thousands have contracted multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, which often requires intensive care, and children may experience what is known as “long COVID” even after a mild COVID-19 infection.

The often-rancorous local debates over COVID-19 mimic what is going on in Harrisburg and Washington, D.C.

Republican leaders in the Pennsylvania Legislature have denounced Gov. Tom Wolf’s coronavirus mandates as executive overreach, arguing instead for local control.

Wolf’s defenders point to the commonwealth’s relatively high ranking among the states with the fewest COVID-19 cases and deaths per capita, and relatively high percentage of vaccinated citizens.

Through a constitutional amendment adopted last spring, the GOP severely limited the emergency powers of the governor. Now, for better or worse, the Legislature shares responsibility for public health crises — including the ongoing opioid epidemic — with the executive branch.

Nationally, red-state governors and right-wing talk show hosts have cast doubt on the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines and masks. Former President Donald Trump has vacillated on pandemic mitigation measures. Interestingly, he was booed when he advised a crowd to get COVID-19 shots.

It is important to observe that the politicization of the pandemic is part of a larger strategy waged by Republicans and their allies to focus the nation’s attention on cultural issues.

According to leading conservatives, the biggest problems facing America are Dr. Anthony Fauci, cancel culture, “wokeism” and political correctness.

Indeed, conservative U.S. senators blamed the failure of the Biden administration to anticipate the rapid collapse of the Afghan army on alleged efforts to promote critical race theory among U.S. troops that supposedly took the military’s eyes off the ball.

Challenging the authority of politicians, military leaders, scientists, physicians and bureaucrats during not only the COVID-19 crisis, but also on the issues of climate change and the cost of prescription drugs, serves the agenda of donors such as Koch Industries and Big Pharma.

Oh, and let us not forget that there allegedly was fraud in elections won by Democrats, but Republican victories were earned fair and square.

For a long time, political scientists have stated that the partisan and ideological distribution of the American electorate resembles a bell or normal curve, with most voters located around the middle of the spectrum. In order to win elections, therefore, candidates must tailor their issue positions toward the center.

However, for at least a decade, since the rise of the tea party movement, Republican leaders and voters have moved sharply to the right. The Trump presidency aimed its policies and rhetoric toward pleasing the conservative base.

Since there are more self-defined conservatives in the country than there are liberals, the political approach of the Republican Party has been to motivate the base with divisive, emotional appeals along racial and gender lines. Last week, on a Pennsylvania Cable Network call-in show, I heard several callers blame the spread of COVID-19 on immigrants in the country illegally.

To be sure, Democrats will push their own social issues, most notably abortion rights in anticipation of a U.S. Supreme Court reversal of Roe v. Wade when it rules on a Mississippi abortion case.

Nonetheless, President Joe Biden is betting that voters are motivated more by pocketbook issues than by social and cultural conflict.

The Biden agenda thus far has focused on congressional passage of the American Rescue Act, which included stimulus payments and extended unemployment benefits and grants to schools and small businesses. Currently pending are a $1 trillion infrastructure bill and a giant reconciliation package that may fund free universal prekindergarten, provide paid family and medical leave, extend child tax credits and expand Medicare.

Republicans object, saying the Democratic spending plan will increase inflation and the national debt, though the latter grew 39%, by nearly $8 trillion, during the four years of the Trump administration.

The Democrats’ concentration on widespread economic benefits assumes that the electorate fits the normal curve rather than a bimodal distribution, and that a coalition of progressives, moderates and independents will provide the majorities that Biden needs.

The 2022 midterm elections will tell us which party’s theory of the American voter will prevail.

In the near term, however, we can expect more clashes over COVID-19 in local communities. Other issues promoted nationally will appear as well, as indicated by the recent turmoil in the Central York School District over banning pro-diversity books and teaching materials.

I have little doubt of the sincerity of anti-vaccine and anti-mask people and the authenticity of school board protests. Nevertheless, we must be aware that they are pawns in a larger political game with enormous stakes.

E. Fletcher McClellan, Ph.D., is a professor of political science at Elizabethtown College. Twitter: @mcclelef