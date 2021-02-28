We begin with the story of a 72-year-old Lancaster County woman, whose name we are withholding to protect her privacy.

She has kept up on the pandemic threatening the country and wants to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. She understands the risks but thinks it is worth it. She has a number of chronic health issues. She calls her doctor’s office and is told the office has no vaccine now and staff members don’t know when it will. Even though she is in the high-priority 1A group under Pennsylvania guidelines, her doctor’s office can offer her nothing further.

Calls to county offices are no more helpful.

Her pharmacist says supply is coming from the central shipping area in another state. The pharmacy staff has no control on what will be sent. “We will call you,” she is told.

No one in authority can tell her more about when vaccine doses will become available. Meanwhile folks keep dying locally and the obituary section of the local newspaper seems to be larger than ever.

A call to her elected representatives produces nothing of value. Just sympathy and finger-pointing at the state, the weather, vaccine distributors, Washington, D.C.

This woman’s sister-in-law in Denver, Colorado, who is younger, has had the first of her two vaccine doses. Her sister-in-law went to a vaccination clinic that the city and county of Denver especially set up to start the process. She goes back in a week for her second dose. Officials there planned not just vaccination clinics but mobile vaccination teams.

The reality here

Lancaster County has many residents who want to get vaccinated against COVID-19 but are unable to access vaccination. Pennsylvania does not have a plan for a centralized vaccine sign-up or distribution. The federal government is still scrambling to come up with a strategy to immunize enough people to establish “herd immunity” — that is, population protection provided by enough immunized people.

Meanwhile, Lancaster County residents have no easy access to information about vaccine availability, nor is there any office to help them coordinate their COVID-19 vaccination. A website, vaccinatelancaster.org, has been established but, as of Friday, it still read: “Although plans for a Community Vaccination Center have been approved, registration is not yet available. Please continue to check back for updates.”

Front-line health care providers are still being vaccinated, but what’s happening for other county residents?

It is all very, very frustrating.

LNP | LancasterOnline recently reported that Lancaster County “ranked 43rd among 66 counties, with about 49,000 people — or 9% of its population — either partially or fully vaccinated as of Tuesday, Feb. 16.”

A mass vaccination site is set to open in the former Bon-Ton store at Park Center City on March 14 but that’s still two weeks away.

What is the problem here? Are life and health really less important for Lancaster County residents or do they just trust too much that local officials are looking after them?

For decades here, health services have been pretty much hit or miss. And some local health statistics — such as childhood vaccination rates — show the consequences. Perhaps it would help if the county had a public health department, as other counties such as Chester and Montgomery do. We might have better outcomes locally if health services here were coordinated by people trained to do a good job.

A valuable asset

A county office staffed by professional public health personnel would be an asset, even in normal times. It would help plan for the treatment for infectious diseases and better coordinate resources such as preventive services and mental health counseling. This office could monitor the rollout of services like school or flu vaccinations and oversee specific local issues such as high radon levels — a rare carcinogenic gas found in high concentration in Lancaster County, especially in basements. What you don’t see can get you.

According to the Pennsylvania Bureau of Radiation Protection, high radon levels are found in an estimated 60% of homes in Lancaster County as compared to 40% of homes in the rest of the state. Radon has been linked to higher rates of lung cancer.

Lancaster County, with 578 people per square mile, is more densely populated than the rest of the state, which has 286 people per square mile.

Logically, the number of health care facilities, measured by parameters such as beds per thousand population, should be proportionately higher in Lancaster. But the county has 1.8 beds per thousand population as compared to 2.5 beds per thousand for the rest of Pennsylvania. Does this matter in a crisis like the current one? You bet it does.

Preparing for next crisis

County health officers would be trained in public health delivery and would use their expertise to analyze residents’ risk factors for health; assess local health care access; and act for the benefit of the county's residents. Such personnel would have the skills necessary for planning and setting up testing centers and treatment facilities in a crisis. They would strategize and carry out informed advocacy at the state and federal level for more resources to be allocated to Lancaster County residents.

We could lead the nation rather than scramble for the gristle and scraps others leave behind.

According to Lancaster County Community Indicators in 2018, “12% of Lancaster County residents under 65 were uninsured. This is higher than both the statewide and national rates of 7% and 10% respectively. ... Lancaster County has the highest percentage of uninsured people under 65 compared to surrounding counties. Lebanon has the next highest uninsured rate at 8%, with the remaining counties clustered at 6-7%.”

Some Lancaster County Plain sect residents may choose to do without health insurance, but even those without coverage will get sick. A county health department would help make health services more available and contribute to reducing the number of people who are uninsured and underinsured. This would have a beneficial impact on all county residents.

The socioeconomically disadvantaged have worse health indicators than those who are wealthier, and this inequality damages the social cohesion of our community. A healthy workforce is something all Lancaster County residents should want.

County health departments network with other organizations and serve as reserves of information and resources. They monitor threats and deal with them before they cause trouble.

We can be sure that the COVID-19 pandemic will not be the last. New and reemerging diseases are anticipated to become much more frequent in the future. Vigilant communities will want to be ready for them. By linking public health expertise with clinical medicine resources, a county health department would be an asset in the future. Otherwise, we will remain at the mercy of what fate has to throw at us.

Thomas Godfrey, M.D., is a Lancaster resident and assistant professor of public health sciences at Penn State College of Medicine. Sangeeta Saxena, M.D., is a family medicine physician and doctoral candidate in public health at Penn State.