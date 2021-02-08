Lancaster County and neighboring Berks County are the beating heart of Pennsylvania Dutchland. But Lancaster has a long history of voting Republican, while Berks has a history of voting Democratic.

Why is that?

The Scribbler is pondering this question after reading, for the second time, Phebe Gibbons’ 1882 edition of “Pennsylvania Dutch & Other Essays,” the first popular book to introduce the Amish and other elements of the “Dutch” to the world at large.

(Gibbons was the mother of the Scribbler’s great-grandfather’s second wife. Largely because of that somewhat convoluted relationship, the Scribbler has taken a great interest in Gibbons’ writings over the years.)

In an essay on “Politics” in “Pennsylvania Dutch,” Gibbons noted that Lancaster in the late 19th century turned out large pluralities for the Republican ticket, while residents of Berks voted in similarly large numbers for Democrats.

“So striking a difference has furnished much ground for speculation,” she wrote.

John Strohm, who had represented Lancaster County as a Whig in Congress in the 1840s, told Gibbons that Berks was Democratic because so many German Hessians settled there following the Revolution.

“The Hon. Mr. B,” whoever that was, contradicted that idea. He told Gibbons that the difference between the two counties was that in Berks the “fancy Dutch” (Lutherans and German Reformed) predominated, while in Lancaster the more conservative Amish and other Plain sects held sway.

Gibbons said she asked her Democratic postmaster why the two counties were so politically different. He provided a partisan and perhaps satirical reason. People in Lancaster, he said, “are ignorant; they do not read a paper on the other side.”

Gibbons suggested other possibilities, which are too involved to mention here. It might be more useful to bring the political leanings of the two counties up to date.

Lancaster County once was one of the most Republican counties in the United States. Even though Democrats and, especially, Independents have taken a serious bite out of GOP registration figures, Lancaster remains heavily Republican, regularly sweeping all but one of the state and federal legislative offices.

In November’s presidential race, Donald Trump won the county by a 16-point margin. The Republican taking his turn to serve Lancaster as a U.S. representative won in a landslide. The GOP won all but one of the county’s seats in the state Legislature.

In contrast, Berks County voted for Trump by 8 percentage points, elected two of three Democrats running for U.S House seats representing parts of the county, and chose six Republicans and three Democrats in state House elections.

As of the 2020 general election, Lancaster County’s Republican registration was about 179,000, compared with 114,000 Democrats. Berks, which obviously is changing in the Trump era (a majority of voters there selected Barack Obama in 2008), still maintained a 118,000 to 110,000 Democratic registration advantage in 2020.

Gibbons provided the original political analysis for this story. The November election revealed the present situation. And there’s a middle to the tale that explains why Berks has remained more Democratic, or at least less Republican, than Lancaster.

Part of Berks County at one time went even farther left than the Democratic Party. Pennsylvania’s Socialist Party formed in Reading in 1901. Reading had America’s only socialist-controlled city council in 1929. That liberal influence continued for many years, counterbalancing the conservatism of Berks County’s rural areas.

Now the counties seem to be moving closer together politically. As Lancaster County slowly becomes less Republican, Berks County may be moving slowly toward joining the rest of central Pennsylvania in the Republican column. Phebe Gibbons would be fascinated by the change.

