Dear Dr. Scribblerreb:

Here is a photo of a CSA marker we came across on River Road near Wildcat Run along the Susquehanna River in York County. I volunteer for the Lancaster County Conservancy, and in cleaning up this area, we came across the marker.

We would love to know anything you can find about it.

Garry W. Fuhrman

Columbia

Dear Garry:

This modest stone marks the grave of the Confederate soldier buried closest to Lancaster County.

Scott Mingus, a York County author of several books on the Civil War, has surmised that the soldier beneath the marker probably is a Confederate cavalryman shot while scouting for a ford across the river near Bainbridge.

The soldier died in late June of 1863. At that time, elements of the Confederate Army of Northern Virginia were threatening to cross the Susquehanna at Columbia or Harrisburg and move on to Philadelphia or Washington, D.C.

Union defenders repelled the Rebel army on the Susquehanna’s West Shore across from Harrisburg and torched the Susquehanna bridge at Wrightsville to prevent a crossing to Columbia. Confederate soldiers turned west toward Gettysburg, where they lost a cataclysmic battle with the Union Army of the Potomac.

Several groups — Sons of Union Veterans, Sons of Confederate Veterans, the Civil War Heritage Foundation and Voices of the Confederacy — erected the present marker to the lone cavalryman in the spring of 1963, just before the 150th anniversary of Gettysburg. Susquehanna floods had washed away previous markers.

This riverside stone is not the only Confederate grave marker in York County.

Another small stone, featuring an engraved image of a Confederate flag, lies in York city's Prospect Hill Cemetery. It reads simply, “Remembering 5 unknown dead 3 here 2 near.” The Twenty-First Century Confederate Legion placed the marker near the soldiers’ lot memorializing the Union dead in Prospect Hill.

These small markers for unknown Confederates don’t seem to disturb anyone. They simply designate the final resting places of rebellious Americans who died far from home.

Pennsylvania monuments and historical markers that seem sympathetic to the Confederate cause are another matter.

In 2005, the Camp Curtin Historical Society installed two monuments outside the historic Rupp House in Cumberland County. One monument commemorated the Union troops of Major Gen. Darius N. Couch, who defended the Susquehanna’s West Shore when Confederate troops threatened to cross the river.

A smaller monument memorialized Confederate Brigadier Gen. Albert G. Jenkins, who stayed in the Rupp House while his troops prepared to invade the state capital. Instead, Jenkins led them to Gettysburg, where he was severely wounded.

Nearly two years ago, the owner of the house took down the Jenkins monument. The removal, without explanation, may have been in response to forces advocating the purging of Confederate monuments throughout the country.

Other Confederate memorials in Pennsylvania remain in place. They include a Confederate cemetery monument in Philadelphia, the Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Allentown that includes a Confederate soldier as a gesture toward reconciliation and all of the battlefield monuments at Gettysburg.

The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission has reconsidered three historical markers in McConnellsburg, Fulton County. The commission revised two markers to characterize Confederate forces entering Pennsylvania in 1863 as “enemy” soldiers and moved the third marker to its collection for “interpretive purposes.”

This reconsideration of historical monuments and markers, North and South, is likely to continue for years.

