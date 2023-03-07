Note: This is an edited version of the resignation letter that Jessica Sponsler submitted to School District of Lancaster officials on March 4 announcing her resignation from the district’s Equity Steering Committee. Sponsler has shared the letter with LNP | LancasterOnline.

Please accept this letter of resignation from the School District of Lancaster’s Equity Steering Committee. I was pleased to accept the invitation to join the committee in April 2020 as a parent stakeholder and I was proud of our work; however, I can no longer ethically remain a member.

I have always found interim Superintendent Matt Przywara to be a personable and intelligent person who was eager to find solutions and work with everyone. And I was confident that the school board would make the best choice for the position.

Due to personal circumstances, I was unable to attend any of the superintendent candidate meetings, but I followed the progress online and watched the interviews that the district provided. I was pleased at the quality of the candidates and I think the board’s selection of Ricardo “Rocky” Torres made a lot of sense based on his experience and qualifications. His decision, announced Monday, to withdraw his candidacy for superintendent was disappointing.

The initial reaction of the teachers union, the Lancaster Education Association, to the selection of Torres was not terribly surprising. The continued campaign and its vehemence, however, were shocking.

I am active in educational labor advocacy for the American Association of University Professors. I’m familiar with the goals and structures of union campaigns, so I listened carefully for the reasons behind this one. I trust my children’s teachers to know what they need from the district, and I was anxious to understand their position. But I couldn’t identify what was substantially wrong with Torres from any public remarks by those supporting Przywara.

It initially seemed like a messy and maybe dysfunctional process, but also that the advocacy did not particularly impact students.

I was wrong.

After a recent school day, my daughter, who is a seventh grader, came home quiet and withdrawn. My husband is Bengali-American. I am white. Our children are often mistaken for a variety of races and ethnicities, rarely South Asian, but we talk about it and we’re trying our best to work our way forward as a multiracial family.

That day was different. My daughter’s teachers all came to school in orange “Matt” shirts and encouraged students to wear orange to support Przywara over Torres.

Over the course of the school year, my daughter has witnessed daily bullying of her classmates by other children on issues of gender, sexual identity and race — including derogatory remarks about South Asian cultures. I and other parents have tried, without success, to encourage the school and the district to address these issues and to help both the bullied and bullies. I encountered a strange acceptance from the district that this is how it is and nothing will change — that a school environment filled with daily racism, homophobia and sexism is normal or, at least, not an issue to be solved.

It’s been a frustration to me, and I often felt like I was being gaslighted by school and district leaders. But I never realized how deeply devastating it has been to my daughter — a terrible parenting failure on my part.

She is often able to escape this bullying because she is not obviously any targeted identity, due to her biracial heritage. Instead, she watches her friends get bullied and feels guilty about not being the target. This has had a significant impact on her health.

She does not understand that there is only so much a 12-year-old can do. She has explained that she firmly believes her teachers are aware of the bullying but ignore it. She is deeply pessimistic about how much her teachers care or are willing to help.

I haven’t seen any structural or pedagogical changes that would improve the situation. My daughter had hoped that hiring Torres would help, especially with the bullying of LGBTQ kids who seem to bear the brunt of the more physical bullying.

The negativity around Torres’ potential hire surprised her and made her feel that her school is not for her. I am speaking up with her permission, but how safe is the space for other families to be so frank?

That day, my daughter realized that her teachers, nearly all of them white, will stand up for Przywara, another white man, over a bilingual Latino man with better qualifications in education. But these same teachers will seemingly not stand up for their own students who are bullied because of their races, genders, or sexual identities.

When I told her teachers and principals how deeply this impacted her, I only got a brief apology that she was “uncomfortable” from the principal, and no other move toward amends or change. (In response to this resignation letter, I received an email Monday from Przywara, in his capacity as acting superintendent, stating that the district is taking my concerns regarding my daughter’s experiences “very seriously.”)

I have realized that none of the district diversity, equity and inclusion work I had been so proud of has made any real impact on the student learning experience over these three years. And, unless there is a substantial shift within the district, it won’t change. It’s just words and gestures.

Every kid in the district should have access to a safe place to learn, the path to an excellent education and a chance to make a good life for themselves, regardless of who they are. That’s not happening in my daughter’s school, and it’s not going to happen anywhere in the district if the adults can’t see the impact they are having on the kids.

I had recognized the optics of the situation early on, but didn’t take it as seriously as I should have. We talked in our meetings about the need to attract and retain people of color throughout the district, so that the staff makeup better reflects that of the students being taught and supported.

But I cannot ethically advocate for staff of color, particularly in leadership positions, if this is the reaction. How could Torres or any other person — who does not “feel” right or is too much of an “outsider” or is not perceived as a path to “stability” — succeed and potentially improve the educational outcomes of thousands of kids?

If I cannot help provide the kids with the basic support they desperately need — mentors and leaders who share an identity with them or will simply stand up for them — then I cannot remain on the committee. I cannot do work that only gives the appearance of such change.

I am tendering this resignation with deep sadness. If diversity, equity and inclusion work can flounder in such a way here, I worry for its success in other places where the intentions are not as good.

It painfully goes against every fiber of my professional beliefs to stand against fellow educators in this way, but I cannot remain complicit in work that does harm to children who have a right to a better education. Most importantly, I feel like I have failed families. I want my community to thrive.

But, if I remain on the committee — whose work has been used to give cover for harmful learning environments in the district and justify actions I cannot countenance — I will violate my own moral code and betray my children.

Jessica Sponsler lives in Lancaster Township with her husband, children and dog.