Almost every week, national news outlets report on public mass shootings. The locations of these shootings include schools, malls, nightclubs, airports, and even hospitals and medical clinics.

These shootings seemingly happen anywhere, at any time, but the result is always the same: people suffering at the hands of an angry, disturbed man with a gun. And, yes, it is almost always a man. Statistics from The Violence Project, a nonprofit research database of gun violence, show that 98% of mass shooters are men.

Why should we have to tolerate such a severity of gun violence in America? Gun violence has been a problem in America for decades. How have we not done more to protect people, especially children in schools?

According to a Gallup Poll last year, 57% of Americans think we should have stricter gun laws. Why aren’t our elected officials passing commonsense policies?

In May 2022, 19 students and two teachers were fatally shot at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen children died, but the mainstream media have virtually stopped reporting on this story.

In January, a 6-year-old in Virginia shot and seriously injured his first grade teacher. For two or three weeks, this incident was a top story. But then it mostly disappeared from the radar until the update last week that local prosecutors will not charge the boy. An entire classroom of first graders was traumatized by this experience. An entire community is suffering from the fallout of such a preventable act of violence. The community hasn’t gotten over its trauma, so why did the media mostly move on from the story?

Perhaps the problem has less to do with the media and more to do with us. Perhaps we’ve all grown desensitized to news of yet another shooting in this country.

These horrible incidents capture our attention for a few days, then the details are quickly forgotten and replaced by the next shooting incident.

It’s almost become a “normal” part of my youth to hear about mass shootings and gun violence.

In 2022, the Gun Violence Archive documented 647 mass shootings in the United States. Overall, gun violence took the lives of more than 40,000 Americans last year.

The numbers are astounding: 647 mass shootings? That’s almost two per day. The mind and soul cannot comprehend such a level of atrocity.

A study found that 7.5 million Americans became first-time gun owners between January 2019 and April 2021. Do we truly know if all of the people buying these guns are stable enough to own them? Do we really know their backgrounds and their future intentions?

At the very least, the time has come to enact some sensible parameters for gun ownership. Maybe we can consider a higher minimum age requirement. Maybe people should be required to purchase a gun safe at the time of purchasing a gun.

We have policy safeguards for everything from car ownership to home ownership, but somehow gun ownership is a Wild West-like free-for-all. We must do something to limit the epidemic of violence that guns bring upon America.

Angelina Rodriguez is in the 11th grade at Garden Spot High School.