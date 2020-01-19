Generation Z(eal) Generation Z(eal) is devoted to the opinions of young Lancaster County residents. The page takes its name from Generation Z, to which students ages 24 and younger belong. On this page, we amplify the voices of this county’s young people on issues that are of concern to them. Each Generation Z(eal) page is devoted to students from a particular school (local high schools, public and private, as well as local colleges).

It’s not uncommon to hear people complaining about “lazy teenagers,” and unfortunately, their point isn’t entirely invalid.

As a senior in high school, I find it extremely alarming how some of my peers approach their lives and their futures. Young people today seem to either take on a toxic perfectionist mentality or simply do the bare-bones minimum to get by.

A recent NBC article reported that nearly 60% of American teenagers were employed in 1979. Today, by contrast, that number has dropped to only 35%. Sure, the demands of today’s public high schools may be more extreme than in the past, but academic rigor alone does not adequately explain why the employment rate remains low, even when school is out of session during the summer.

It may seem as though some teens are just highly motivated to excel while others are lazy slackers, but psychologically it goes deeper than that. Our work ethic — what psychologists call our “sense of moral benefit from hard work” — has been shown to develop quite early in childhood. As we grow up, we emulate the behaviors and traits that our parents have modeled for us.

If our parents are motivated and successful, it is more likely that we will also appreciate the value of hard work. For example, completing chores and odd jobs as children conditions us to thrive in the workplace. Being rewarded and compensated for our efforts becomes a vital part of our mindset as we develop an inherent desire to improve.

However, an increasing number of young people seem to be unmotivated. Many possess the dangerous mentality that everything in life should be handed to them. Unfortunately, these behaviors are directly facilitated by parents who spoil their children or who do not have high motivation themselves, thus allowing a low work ethic to take hold in the next generation.

Too many of my peers say that they’ll still make minimum wage regardless of their efforts, or skipping an assignment won’t give them a failing grade, so why should they bother to complete all of their work? Extrinsic motivators — paychecks, grades, etc. — seem to be enough for today’s teen, as they lack the intrinsic motivation to improve and succeed. A passing grade and a paycheck are cheap substitutes for genuine feelings of pride and accomplishment.

I do not have any answers for this issue that seems to plague my generation. But, I do know that we’re all stakeholders in my generation’s work ethic. At the very least, we all have to stop criticizing kids and start actively encouraging them to take more positive steps toward a brighter future.

Melissa Atanasio is in grade 12 at Garden Spot High School.