During a competitive soccer match in my high school sophomore season, I suffered a severe concussion when the opposing midfielder and I both jumped into the air to head a ball plummeting down from a punt. The rest of the game was a blur. I felt confused and disoriented.

Unaware of my injury, my coach shouted at me to continue playing, and I did. I remained in the game because I thought I would be protected from a concussion by my protective headgear. I was wrong. The athletic trainer diagnosed me with a concussion just after the game ended.

The Weill Cornell Medicine Concussion and Brain Injury Clinic reports that children and teenagers are more likely than adults to suffer from concussions because their younger brains are less developed. Of all high school athletes, female soccer players are the second-most susceptible to concussions, after football players.

In the world of high school soccer, girls suffer three times as many concussions as their male counterparts, according to a study published in the Orthopedic Journal of Sports Medicine. Soccer is the most popular organized girls’ sport in the U.S., with approximately 1.5 million girls playing the game. The youth female concussion risk therefore represents a major issue of national concern.

Generation Z(eal) Generation Z(eal) is devoted to the opinions of young Lancaster County residents. The page takes its name from Generation Z, to which students ages 24 and younger belong. In this weekly feature, we amplify the voices of this county’s young people on issues that are of concern to them. Each Generation Z(eal) feature is devoted to students from a particular school (local high schools, public and private, as well as local colleges). Today’s features an opinion piece from a Franklin & Marshall College student.

In the short term, concussions cause loss of consciousness, nausea, disorientation, confusion, vomiting and amnesia. But their long-term effects are even more serious. Later in life, especially after repeated concussions, victims are at risk for depression, memory loss, aggression, poor judgment, impulsivity, dementia and suicide.

Females are at special risk for concussions for a number of reasons. Dr. Kirtly Jones, an obstetrician and gynecologist from University of Utah Health, reports that, when comparing a female and male of the same age, the female’s neck is weaker than the male’s neck. When a female’s head is impacted with great force, her neck stabilizes her head to a lesser degree than a man’s neck does. Due to a lack of neck support compared to males, females are more susceptible to brain injury in soccer.

Moreover, a female’s menstrual cycle affects the length of her recovery from a concussion. Jones found that females who sustained concussions in the early stage of their cycle experienced longer recovery times. At the start of menstruation, a female lacks the hormone progesterone in her reproductive system. Progesterone helps heal the brain during a concussion. A lack of this hormone leaves the brain vulnerable to injury and therefore extends a woman’s recovery time.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The physiology of a high school female soccer player’s young brain and neck increases her concussion risk, while her menstruation cycle may impede her healing process. With this knowledge, how are physicians, engineers, coaches, parents and players working to protect players? Does protective headgear even prevent these injuries as manufacturers claim it does?

According to an experiment conducted by Dr. Tim McGuine of the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, headgear worn by high school soccer players has proven ineffective in preventing concussions. McGuine found that the concussion rate remained the same between one group of 68 players who wore headgear and another group of 62 players who did not. In both groups, 5.9% of females and 2.9% of males who participated in the study suffered concussions.

The Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University offers some countervailing evidence that “top-rated” headgear, including Gamebreaker AURA and Storelli Exoshield, can prevent concussions and decrease the severity of these injuries. When I suffered my concussion, I was wearing Storelli Exoshield headgear.

In light of all the evidence of the effects of concussions, leaders of soccer organizations must work with physicians and engineers to find a solution. Whether a more effective type of headgear is developed or the rules of the game are changed at all levels, concussion rates must decrease. If not, the brain health of millions of young soccer players, especially female players, will be jeopardized.

My recovery time lasted six weeks. Under my doctor’s orders, I could not perform any physical activity until my symptoms resolved. Two weeks after I returned to playing soccer, I suffered a second concussion while wearing Storelli Exoshield headgear. So the headgear I had worn both times did not protect me from injury. Although the headgear may have lessened the severity of my concussions, I still suffered debilitating symptoms.

As a college soccer player, I run the risk of concussion every time I run out onto the field. I play the sport because of my love for the game, but I do not intend to risk my personal and professional future. If I suffer one more concussion, it will be my last on the soccer field.

Cathlene Kaseta is a first-year student and soccer player at Franklin & Marshall College.