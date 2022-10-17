Dear Dr. Scribblername:

The Lancaster Mennonite Historical Society changed its name to Mennonite Life and the “Hans Herr House” name to “1719 Museum.” It seems we live in an era where outsiders tear down statues of historic figures in one form or another.

I feel it is a terrible mistake to remove the Herr family name. I am a ninth generation descendant of Hans Herr and had been a docent at the Hans Herr House for over 12 years. I believe the Herr name should not be erased.

Burnell A. Hostetter

Lancaster

Dear Burnell:

Name changes can be difficult. The name change of Lancaster’s newspaper to “LNP” remains difficult for some people. “LPN” (licensed practical nurse) seems to slide off the tongue more easily than “LNP.” Nevertheless, the newspaper is published every morning.

That museum complex in Willow Street actually has gone through two name changes. For decades, it was known as the “Hans Herr House.” In recent years, it became the “1719 Hans Herr House and Museum.”

Last November, when the historical society changed its name to “Mennonite Life,” it also changed the name of the museum to simply “1719 Museum.” There was no public explanation for the new names.

But the website MennoniteLife.org examines the changes in some depth.

Eliminating “society” from the umbrella organization’s name reduces the possibility that people would perceive the society as a “closed group of insiders,” according to the website. In fact, Mennonite Life is open to everyone.

The website also speaks to your concern, Burnell.

“Realizing the house was built by Christian Herr, and there was no definitive documentation on whether Christian Herr's father, Hans, ever lived there, the name changed more than a decade ago to the 1719 Herr House & Museum,” the statement reads. “1719 Museum simplifies the existing name.”

Mennonite Life Executive Director Jean Kilheffer Hess tells the Scribbler that the shorter name suits contemporary marketing practices. It also serves as a more comprehensive term to cover the Herr House and the reconstruction of an indigenous longhouse on that property.

Fewer people than Kilheffer anticipated have been concerned that the Herr name was dropped from the museum’s title. “Typically, when I explain the name change, people understand our reasoning,” she adds. “We have received a lot of positive comments as well.”

Dear Dr. Scribblerpix:

Recently you presented a talk at LancasterHistory on “Veteran Reconciliation after the Civil War.” One of the photos displayed with your talk showed Penn Square as the Soldiers and Sailors Monument was being dedicated July 4, 1874.

Someone asked what the “tall building” was in the background. Neither you nor anyone in the audience knew. Can you find out?

Concerned Reader

Lancaster

Dear Concerned:

Thanks to LancasterHistory researcher and photo coordinator Marianne S. Heckles, the Scribbler has an answer. Marianne provided a different, more expansive, clearer photo of the square taken before the monument’s statues were unveiled that day. That photo accompanies this column.

This is the northeast corner of the square, now occupied by the Fulton Bank. North Queen Street shoots off to the left, East King to the right. The “tall building,” upper right in this photo, is topped by an American flag, which helps define it as a rooftop element of the structure below.

The building at that time housed the Bair & Shenk Bank and John B. Markley’s tobacco shop.

So ends the mystery of Lancaster’s early “skyscraper.”

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes “The Scribbler'' column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.