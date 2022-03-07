Dear Dr. Scribblerbook:

“Events in Indian History,” published in Lancaster by G. Hills & Co. in 1841, is a curious book. The most interesting thing that draws you to the book are the crude, folk-art-like folded engravings, including one you know well, of the Paxton massacre. What is the history of those ridiculous but seductive pictures?

Well, John, the Scribbler’s bibliophile friend and college roommate, the 633-page “Events in Indian History” was cobbled together from various sources by several people who will be named later. One of those people obviously asked T. Sinclair & Son, a Philadelphia lithographer, to make eight fold-out engravings for the book.

“Create” is the operative word. The images, each labeled “Sinclair's Lith Phila.” were created in the fanciful mind of one of Thomas Sinclair's draftsmen. That is why they appear absolutely ridiculous when compared with reality. The frontispiece of Pocahontas rescuing John Smith is typically goofy.

Beyond that, the depiction of the massacre of the Conestogas in downtown Lancaster in 1763 is particularly erroneous. The Paxton Boys killing the Conestogas are dressed in anachronistic 19th-century clothing. The Indians are half naked in the winter. The action is occurring on Prince Street, not Water Street.

And yet, because it is the only widely distributed illustration of the massacre since 1763, it represents the way many people view the event. A copy of the lithograph on the cover of the Scribbler's 2010 book, “Massacre of the Conestogas,” broadcast the image to a wider audience. Unfortunately, there was and is no acceptable alternative.

But back to the story behind these lithographs.

Thomas Sinclair, immigrated from Scotland in 1830 and, by 1840, was set up in his own lithographic shop at 79 S. Third St., Philadelphia. He eventually became one of the premier lithographers in the city.

But in 1841, when Sinclair produced the “Events in Indian History” images, he ran a small and “gloomy” shop, according to one of his lithographers. His draftsmen, who obviously had fanciful ideas about what American Indians looked like, received $2 to $6 per drawing.

The Scribbler learned this from online materials generated by The Library Co. of Philadelphia, which owns some of Sinclair's work.

Who asked Sinclair to create these images is a more complicated question.

This book was assembled by a committee. G. Hills & Co. copyrighted the book. And G. Hills (always identified by only one initial before his surname) might be the most likely person to have contacted Sinclair.

Hills opened a book and stationery store at the corner of North Queen and Chestnut streets in Lancaster in 1839 — two years before “Events” was published. Hills also peddled lithographic prints “all of which will be sold as cheap as can be obtained in Philadelphia” according to an 1839 ad in the Lancaster Examiner.

Other possible Lancaster connections with Sinclair include James Wimer, who is generally credited with compiling “Events” but whose name appears last in a series of three “printers” listed in the book. The others are James H. Bryson and John H. Pearsol. All were local newspaper and book publishers.

Book-by-committee may be the best explanation of why such a mishmash of writings on American Indians appeared with such a hash of engravings in Lancaster over 180 years ago.

