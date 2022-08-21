The Scribbler watched “Amish Mafia” one time to see what all the fuss was about. He found the “reality show,” aired on the Discovery Channel from 2012 to 2015, phony, funny, stupid and vapid.

Dirk Eitzen, professor of film and media at Franklin & Marshall College, did not stop with one episode. He watched every one, some of them several times. Then he polled a multitude of other viewers. He interviewed the show’s producers. He thought a lot about the reality show genre in general. He considered the popularity of “fake news.”

The result of that effort, “Fooling With the Amish: Amish Mafia, Entertaining Fakery, and the Evolution of Reality TV,” will be released in September by Johns Hopkins University Press as part of its Elizabethtown College/Young Center in Anabaptist and Pietist Studies series. The Scribbler has read an advance copy.

It is amazing how much Eitzen has learned from studying a ridiculous and forgettable TV show. That is not meant as criticism. It is a simple statement of fact. Eitzen looked deeply into one of the most sensational reality TV shows ever produced and discovered something valuable about how Americans relate to frauds and lies.

For readers who were doing something more useful than watching “Amish Mafia” a decade ago, here’s what it was all about. A group of Amish (not real Amish, but numerous viewers never understood that) supposedly formed an armed gang to keep members of the religious sect in line. The storylines of most episodes featured these “enforcers.”

But other shows were devoted to outlandish depictions of purported Amish practices. One episode Eitzen explores presented a “bundling place” in an Amish barn as “a kind of premarital training camp where Amish couples lie in a bed together without having sex.” In actuality, bundling is rare today and barely resembles the “Amish Mafia” version.

Why did so many people, including some relatively sophisticated reality TV viewers, respond positively to such fakery? Eitzen’s short answer is: People love to gossip. Even if they didn’t believe the goofiest elements of the bundling episode, it gave viewers something to talk about.

Eitzen has bigger barns to burn than “Amish Mafia.” He discusses the show in relationship to all “entertaining fakery” — from Phineas T. Barnum to Donald J. Trump. An essential aspect of all “reality” frauds, the author notes, is that they are more sensational than factual.

“Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and his followers’ remarkable willingness to overlook his blatant lies,” writes Eitzen, “had something to do with the fact that reality TV shows have helped to fashion a media environment in which sensation trumps facts.”

Viewers’ enjoyment of sensation and the opportunity to gossip about it made “Amish Mafia” a hit reality show, Eitzen explains, not only in spite of criticism that friends of real Amish heaped on it but because of that criticism.

The most disheartening comment in this book comes from Eric Evangelista, producer of “Amish Mafia.” He says the “Respect Amish” campaign launched by Lancaster resident Mary Haverstick to discredit the show backfired.

Notes Evangelista, “Mary Haverstick was, for a fact, the reason we got a fourth and final season, 100%.”

Despite that result, Eitzen concludes that the only way to combat “the deceivers,” whether they purport to be entertainers or news makers, is “simply to stubbornly persist in pointing out the truth and calling out the liars.”

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes “The Scribbler” column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.