Dear Dr. Scribblerbooze:

Your piece about the planned new county prison a few weeks ago reminded me of a story I heard nearly 50 years ago.

While working at Huth Engineers, I saw a subdivision plat for a piece of property 10 feet wide and over a mile long curving along the banks of the Conestoga River across from Meadia Heights Golf Club in West Lampeter Township. I was told that Meadia Heights purchased the land to make it physically adjacent to Lancaster Township and Lancaster city. State law required that purchase in order for them to serve liquor because West Lampeter was then a dry township.

Is there any truth to this tale?

Lloyd Jacobson

Lancaster

Dear Lloyd:

Well, Lloyd, this turns out to be an extremely interesting story, as booze-related stories often are.

You may have noticed a news item in the Sept. 8 LNP about Lancaster County asking Lancaster Township to rezone “a small piece of land owned by Meadia Heights Golf Club.” That is some of the land you are talking about. The county wants to rezone the property as part of its plan to build a new prison in that area.

Why does Meadia Heights own a narrow strip of land on the other side of the river from its West Lampeter golf club property? Is that land needed so outrageously errant golfers who drive their balls across the river can wade or swim over and retrieve them?

Not likely.

The current owners of Huth Engineers and Meadia Heights did not return phone calls seeking information, but here is the probable answer to your question, Lloyd. Derek Strickler, a Lancaster County geographic information systems analyst, has found a copy of a 1962 deed. The Scribbler has coupled the deed with a 1962 news story.

The deed is between Greenwood Cemetery Company and Media Heights. Meadia Heights purchased a 10-foot strip of cemetery land on the far side of the Conestoga, running the better part of a mile from the boundary of Meadia Heights along the boundary of Lancaster Township and into the 7th Ward of Lancaster city.

Meadia Heights paid the cemetery $2,100.

Strickler says he doesn’t know why the golf club would buy land on the other side of the river. However, he speculates that “it makes a lot of sense if it was to procure a liquor license while based in the formerly dry West Lampeter Township.”

The transfer of property was completed on May 25, 1962. According to an Aug. 28, 1962, Intelligencer Journal (a forerunner of LNP) story — three months later — the Pennsylvania State Liquor Control Board had issued a liquor license to Meadia Heights in early August.

The news story explained that a 1961 amendment to state liquor laws provides that any business covering two or more areas where one area is dry and the other wet can sell liquor in the dry area. So Meadia Heights could sell booze based on its ownership of a tiny slice of Lancaster Township.

West Lampeter had decided to stay dry in 1935 — two years after the repeal of prohibition. The township remained dry until residents voted to permit liquor sales in 2009.

At that time, Meadia Heights’ liquor sales became legitimate based on its location in West Lampeter Township alone. The strip of land on the other side of the Conestoga in Lancaster Township, however it may be zoned, is no longer necessary to Meadia Heights, boozewise or otherwise.

