The Paxton Boys, an expanded group of the Paxton Rangers who massacred the last of the Conestoga Indians here in 1763, originally were known as the Hickory Boys — a label that hits closer to home.

Calling the murderers “Paxton Boys” has always suggested that they originated in the Harrisburg area of what was then part of Lancaster County and now is in Dauphin County. But the first mention of the “Boys” in the record was as “Hickory Boys,” a reference not to the Harrisburg area but to Lancaster.

According to legend, what is now downtown Lancaster was laid out at the location of a spring and a hickory tree, and the place was first called “Hickory Town.”

The first known reference to the men who killed the Conestoga Indians in December 1763 and then, with a larger force, marched on Philadelphia in early 1764 appeared in a letter written by William Logan to his brother-in-law, John Smith, on Jan. 21, 1764. Logan, a son of James Logan, William Penn’s secretary, called the men “Hickory Boys,” the term they seemed to prefer to call themselves, according to several historians.

The first reference to “Paxton Boys” appeared nearly three weeks later, on Feb. 9, 1764, in a letter from a young Philadelphia Quaker, Sally Potts, to her sister. By the middle of February, “Hickory Boys” had yielded to “Paxton Boys” in all references.

Why did “Paxton” replace “Hickory,” especially if the rioters themselves preferred the latter name? An educated guess would be that most of the “Boys” came not from Lancaster but from the Scots-Irish settlements of Paxton, Derry and Donegal and across the river in Cumberland County.

Original Adamstown

Penny Lyba, an Adamstown native, wanted something to do in retirement. She knew that several books have been written about the town of antique shops on Lancaster County’s northern tip, but she also knew there was a big hole in the research.

“No one has tackled the question of who the original settlers were and why they came here,” she says. “So that is what I tried to do.”

The result is “Adamstown: The Beginnings,” published as Volume XLV of the Journal of the Historical Society of the Cocalico Valley. Lyba’s book is the result of five years of productive but sometimes frustrating labor.

William Addams/Adams founded his namesake town on July 4, 1761, as Addamsburry, then located in Cocalico Township. He purchased a farm at that place and divided a portion of it into lots. By the time the town was incorporated as the Borough of Adamstown in 1850, about 300 people lived there.

Lyba found a list of the people who agreed to buy the original lots. She assumed it would be simple to work from that list to create mini-biographies of Adamstown’s earliest settlers. But most of the people who signed up for lots either decided not to purchase or purchased to resell. That created considerable confusion.

Cynthia Marquet, the historical society’s librarian, helped narrow down a group of families who actually lived on the original lots. From there, Lyba spent hundreds of hours searching church records, census lists, deeds and tax record to complete her work.

“Do I have all the names?” she asks. “Probably not, but I’m close and still looking.”

Copies of the Journal have been provided to historical society members. A limited number are available for sale to the public for $16. Call the society at 717-733-1616 or Lyba at 717-484-2020.

