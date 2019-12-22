Wednesday’s vote in the U.S. House of Representatives on articles of impeachment was, as expected, almost entirely a party-line vote. When senators eventually vote on the removal of President Donald Trump after a Senate trial, the final roll call is likely to mirror the House vote.
This may not be a surprise, given the elevated level of polarization in American politics today, but it raises a disturbing question for American democracy: How can it be that Republicans and Democrats, looking at the same evidence, have come to such diametrically opposed conclusions?
It’s tempting to say the answer is simply partisan politics. In a polarized environment, politics becomes a zero-sum game. To the extent that one’s party is losing, the other party must be winning and that can’t be allowed. Despite what cynics may argue, however, the behavior of Republicans and Democrats isn’t entirely driven by the pursuit of power. Indeed, the divisions over impeachment are far more complex than that.
Consider the sources
To some extent, the divergent conclusions of Republicans and Democrats may be the result of looking at different evidence. Though most Americans still get the bulk of their news from local news organizations, it’s also the case that Republicans and Democrats rely, in part, on different sources of information.
Of course, impeachment and the events that led to it are covered very differently on Fox News or Breitbart.com than on MSNBC or HuffPost.com. The amount of time devoted to the subject, the particular facts emphasized, the sources of information (e.g., White House spokespersons versus Democratic committee chairs) and the opinions expressed by pundits diverge quite dramatically depending on the outlet one uses.
Even if they were to receive precisely the same information, selective perception would mean that Republicans and Democrats latch onto different nuggets of that information. We’re all susceptible to this phenomenon, which enables us to remember information that reinforces what we already believe while discarding contradictory information.
Take, for instance, one small but very significant part of President Donald Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. In it, Zelenskiy thanks Trump for previous military support and expresses interest in purchasing weapons from the United States. Trump’s immediate response is to say, “I would like you do us a favor though because our country has been through a lot and Ukraine knows a lot about it. I would like you to find out what happened with this whole situation with Ukraine, they say Crowdstrike. ...”
Republicans have focused on the fact that President Trump says that he would like Ukraine to do us a favor because our country has been through a lot. Trump is concerned, they say, with the country’s interests, not his own.
Democrats focus on the fact that Trump is asking for a favor, specifically an investigation that would be beneficial to the president by implicating his political opponents in 2016 election interference and exonerating Russia. (Later in the call, Trump adds a request that Zelenskiy “look into” Joe Biden’s actions in Ukraine.)
Human reasoning tends to be less rational than we’d like to believe. Indeed, much of our reasoning is “motivated,” meaning that we find reasons to bolster predetermined conclusions rather than basing those conclusions on a neutral examination of reasons and evidence.
False equivalency trap
The foregoing discussion suggests that a great deal of partisan disagreement is to be expected. Some partisans are, no doubt, being disingenuous when they argue for or against impeachment. Most, however, have arrived at their positions based on the information available to them and, more importantly, because of psychological processes of which they’re unaware but that influence how they process the information they’re receiving.
Having said this, we should be careful not to fall into the false equivalency trap. Just because we’re all susceptible to partisan motivated reasoning doesn’t mean that both sides are being equally irrational. Facts and evidence matter and, in any given case, one side may have a firmer grip on the facts and evidence than the other.
An objective reading of the memo of the July 25 phone call, for example, would have to conclude that Trump was seeking foreign assistance with his reelection campaign.
Why? Because there’s no discussion of general Ukrainian corruption during that conversation; because contrary to the president’s claim, “our country” hasn’t been through anything related to “this whole situation with Ukraine” and Crowdstrike — that’s a debunked theory about 2016 election interference propagated by the Russians; and because if current corruption in Ukraine is the issue, Joe Biden is irrelevant since he’s no longer in office.
However, if the 2020 election is the issue, Biden would be more than relevant to the president. So would Crowdstrike, which the president and some of his allies continue to falsely claim is Ukrainian-owned. As the conspiracy theory goes, the Democratic Party used Crowdstrike to hack its own servers to embarrass Hillary Clinton and blame Russia for it. Why they would do that is never quite explained.
Partisan interpretations of facts are an inevitable aspect of politics. We’re all guilty of seeing the world in ways that are advantageous to our side. But that does not mean that we’re all equally biased in every situation.
“Facts,” as Founding Father John Adams maintained, “are stubborn things,” and the truth may have a bias all its own. Determining what’s true and what’s not is undoubtedly difficult. But if we fail to try, if we insist on viewing the world only through our partisan lenses, the health of our democracy will surely suffer.
Stephen K. Medvic, Ph.D., is a professor of government at Franklin & Marshall College.