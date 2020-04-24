When I worked in a newsroom and we wanted to gather large volumes of data quickly, we assigned a small group of reporters to go after the story. On an anniversary of the Columbine mass school shooting, we wanted to know what new safety measures had been put in place to prevent such a terrible attack in our school districts. The editor assigned six reporters to call three school districts each. They talked to superintendents, asked a uniform set of questions and the next day we had a comprehensive story on every district in our community.

This “make a round of calls” method is nothing special. Every news organization practices it. I imagine political parties, regional store managers, chambers of commerce and labor unions do much the same thing. Want to know what your constituency is thinking or doing? Make a round of phone calls.

This method of gathering information is so simple and so basic that I find it incredible that the state Department of Health cannot gather daily data on COVID-19 patients and deaths from the 67 counties in a timely, accurate manner.

This is not college-level epidemiology. It is Health Reporting 101. A health professional in each county makes one call to the coroner and a call to each hospital in the area. How many people have died in the past 24 hours from the virus? How many COVID-19 patients are in your hospital?

But wait, you say. This isn’t a matter of talking with a dozen or more school superintendents. This is two or more phone calls in each of 67 counties.

Not to worry. The state Department of Health has more than enough health professionals to make these calls. To begin, the Deputy Secretary of Health Planning and Assessment has oversight of 10 county/municipal health offices and 60 county health offices spread across six geographic districts in the state. Each district has two or three administrators — a district executive director, a district nurse administrator and sometimes an environmental health specialist.

The number of health workers stationed in each office is not listed in the online commonwealth telephone directory, from which I am gathering this information. But let us assume at least one per office. So, at bare minimum, the department has 15 administrators, 60 office workers, and the personnel of 10 county/municipal offices at its disposal.

That’s not all:

In the Bureau of Facility Licensure and Certification:

— The Division of Acute and Ambulatory Care has two administrators and eight offices.

— The Division of Safety Inspection has three administrators and five offices.

— The Division of Nursing Care Facilities has two administrators and nine offices.

Separately, the Bureau of Community Program Licensure and Certification has four administrators and 11 offices in the Division of Home Health, and two administrators and four offices in the Division of Intermediate Care Facilities.

Then there is the Deputy Secretary for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention, a section of government one would hope has a keen interest in the pandemic. The online directory lists 13 professionals in there, including workers in the Bureau of Communicable Diseases and the Division of Immunization.

Finally, there is a third deputy secretary, overseeing Health Innovation. That area has at least 15 individuals specializing in health planning, managed care, innovation and health research.

Admittedly, the latest online copy of the commonwealth directory is two years old, so there may be some organizational changes or vacancies. But my unofficial count shows about 160 state Department of Health positions in offices scattered widely across the state. Certainly, half of them could be assigned to make two or three phone calls each day and report them back to Harrisburg.

What more important work could they be doing?

Some might counter that hospitals and coroners do not have the tests to make certain that COVID-19 is the cause of serious illness or death. It’s not necessary, in my view. If patients with the symptoms of infection — dry cough, fever, tiredness, shortness of breath — are sick enough for days of hospitalization, or if they die, count them. Count them uniformly over time and in every county of the state.

It does not matter if there is laboratory confirmation of the virus. What matters is the number of cases and numbers of deaths, fully and consistently counted. That’s what provides reliable information on which to base reasonable policy decisions.

When COVID-19 first struck, it made sense to err on the side of caution — to limit commerce, school classes and mass gatherings until the scope and severity of the pandemic could be determined.

And now, after a month of closures, as Gov. Tom Wolf begins the first, cautious steps toward reopening the state and returning 1.5 million unemployed Pennsylvanians to their jobs, more than ever the Health Department needs up-to-date, accurate information.

It is unacceptable to say, as state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine did, that the department has added 276 more deaths to the state total in an effort to “reconcile” various data sources.It is unacceptable for the Health Department to report Wednesday that Lancaster County has 86 total COVID-19 deaths and then reduce that number to 72 Thursday — all while the county coroner simultaneously is reporting 126 deaths. It is unacceptable for the state officials to record 365 deaths in Philadelphia and then alter that number to 271, at the same time that the city's health department has reported 419 deaths.

The governor needs precise data — accurate daily counts of patients and deaths in every county, and his Health Department is not delivering.

Are we reopening too fast? Are we reopening too slowly? Are we reopening in the right places?

Sadly, unforgivably, one month after the pandemic first hit, Pennsylvania still does not have the information it needs to make informed decisions about a crisis that is impoverishing workers, crippling the education of their children and driving countless businesses into bankruptcy.

It’s time to put people on the phones and find out what's happening.

Ernest J. Schreiber is a retired executive editor of the Intelligencer Journal/Lancaster New Era/Sunday News, predecessor of LNP | LancasterOnline.