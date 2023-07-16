For several years during my teens and early 20s, I worked for a billionaire. And not just any old billionaire: Her children were Erik Prince, of mercenary army fame, and Betsy DeVos, the former U.S. education secretary and wife of an Amway heir. I worked in the suspiciously Bavarian-themed restaurant the Prince family owned, where I waited tables and, occasionally, eavesdropped on their conversations.

I have many stories from those years, but my favorite involves one of DeVos’ kids, who loved dinosaurs and, late one Sunday morning, regaled his extended family with one factoid after another. “Nobody knows how they died,” he said at one point, incorrectly. After a moment of silence, the clan matriarch Elsa Prince replied: “Dinosaurs died because God didn’t like dinosaurs.”

I was hardly surprised when, years later, I read that voucher-supported schools in Florida use DeVos-approved textbooks that show humans and dinosaurs walking the Earth at the same time.

I probably shouldn’t have been surprised, more recently, to learn that DeVos, like her fellow billionaire Jeffrey Yass, has been pressing for the expansion of voucher programs in our state. Given what I know about her family’s grasp of paleontology, I was alarmed nonetheless.

DeVos was among the signatories to a letter sent to Gov. Josh Shapiro, state Education Secretary Khalid Mumin and members of the Pennsylvania General Assembly pressing for the passage of “lifeline scholarships,” or school vouchers.

What is DeVos doing meddling in Pennsylvania’s schools? What does she have to gain?

The journalist Jennifer Berkshire argues that, when it comes to billionaires and their interest in dismantling public education, we tend to overstate the profit motive. The gains to their portfolios are likely to be minimal. The game they’re playing with our children’s lives, Berkshire suggests, is more deeply cynical and self-interested than that.

It is, first and foremost, a class thing.

Billionaires, as I learned firsthand all those years ago, are not like the rest of us. And they want to keep it that way. They want to hold onto their money and power. Public education still holds the promise of being the great equalizer, as the venerable Thaddeus Stevens conceived it, bringing together people from across all corners of society, and offering everyone an opportunity to live their best lives. (In 1835, Stevens described proposed legislation aimed at repealing public education in Pennsylvania as an “act for branding and marking the poor, so that they may be known from the rich and the proud.”)

Equality does not serve the ruling classes well. It never has, which is why the plutocrats lobby so hard against it. It’s why they pursue agendas, such as school vouchers, that are guaranteed to exacerbate inequality.

It is also, relatedly, a race thing.

There is no mistaking the targeting of schools serving predominantly Black and Hispanic students in pro-voucher campaigns for anything other than an effort to further disenfranchise marginalized populations. These schools are not “low-achieving”; rather, as Commonwealth Court Judge Renée Cohn Jubelirer ruled earlier this year, they are systemically underfunded. They always have been. And that’s not an accident. It’s a deliberate effort to maintain and expand a minority underclass.

Funding schools through property taxes cultivates that underclass, and Black children have historically borne the brunt of these efforts. Many of the rich and powerful want these underfunded schools to fail, which is why the Pennsylvania Senate has yet to make any attempt to remedy the grossly inadequate funding highlighted in Jubelirer’s landmark ruling. That the senators frame their actions as care for the very children they have abandoned is gaslighting in superlative form.

It’s a gender thing, too, which is why you can see the same gaslighting at work when it comes to, say, transgender kids playing sports. We’re not harming these kids, many transphobic legislators claim. We’re just protecting cisgender girls. But this invented victim strategy ultimately isn’t about protecting girls. It’s about enforcing a system of rigid gender roles. And the irony of using Title IX as a weapon against transgender students is that, in the end, women may suffer.

Among the influential voices arguing for privatizing education, as Berkshire has reported, there are those who believe that “a core problem in higher education (is) too many women.” In other words, don’t think for a second that the agenda ends with trans kids.

Most pointedly, then, it’s a democracy thing.

As the political theorist Wendy Brown has written, the point of an education, historically, has been “for free men to know and engage the world sufficiently to exercise that freedom.” If you withhold from people the tools to think critically, you withhold their ability to act freely in the political arena. An uneducated populace is bad for democracy, but it’s great for the rich and powerful, who can more easily pull the wool over the eyes of voters. The less able you are to reason, the more amenable you are to lies and smokescreens and dog whistles (e.g., “school choice,” “parental rights,” etc.). Education liberates. Ignorance subjugates.

Although the most recent debates in Harrisburg have fallen along generally partisan lines, the responsibility for the attacks on public education lies on both sides of the aisle. Over the past several decades, both Republicans and Democrats have pushed privatization in one form or another. Individuals from both parties have enshrined high-stakes testing regimes, demonized teachers and their unions, and abandoned the notion of the public good. It’s not just conservatives. Plenty of liberals have aligned themselves with this antidemocratic agenda, sending their children to private schools via the voucher systems already in place in our state.

But public education is too foundational to who we are as a nation, and to who we can still become, to bend it to the will of billionaires and ideologues. Public education matters because it is the one thing we do in our country that we do altogether. It is the living embodiment of our shared beliefs about equality and freedom and justice. And if it has not always lived up to its promise, that is all the more reason to double down on our investment in it. Because what we are investing in is us.

It is generally accepted, by the way, that the dinosaurs died after a giant asteroid collided with the Earth and dramatically altered the climate, making it unlivable. This happened more than 65 million years before humans arrived on the scene, which means those textbooks in Florida are not just wrong. They’re dangerous.

Thankfully, there is an alternative. Like everything else in a democracy, it depends on our participation to thrive.

Erik S. Anderson is an associate professor of English at Franklin & Marshall College. His most recent book is “Bird” (Bloomsbury).