Memorial Day typically is described as a day to honor American soldiers and sailors who died in service. But there is more to it than that. Memorial Day traditions are complex and have evolved over time.

On Monday, many Lancaster residents will pause to honor all servicemen and women. Others will honor conscientious objectors who performed alternative service. Some will decorate the graves of ancestors who never served.

Lancaster marked its first Memorial Day, originally designated Decoration Day, on May 30, 1868. General John A. Logan, commander of the Grand Army of the Republic, formalized that date exclusively to honor Union soldiers who had died in the recent Civil War.

At memorial services that spring in national cemeteries North and South and in community cemeteries in Lancaster and elsewhere in the North, thousands of loyal Americans spread flowers over Union graves. In later years, they added small flags.

In the early years, it was an entirely partisan observation. In Lancaster in 1868, a rebellious man named Alexander Patton barred placement of a wreath on his brother’s grave. When a woman tossed a small bouquet onto one of the few Confederate graves in Arlington National Cemetery in 1869, a Federal officer quickly trampled the flowers.

Confederate Decoration days in the South were entirely separate affairs. Many southern states, where most Union and Confederate soldiers rest in their own cemeteries, continue to honor Confederate Memorial Day as well as “American'” Memorial Day.

Lancaster hosted its first large-scale commemoration of Decoration Day in May 1869. Post 84, Grand Army of the Republic, coordinated a parade of other military units, fire companies and the Junior Order of American Mechanics to five Lancaster cemeteries.

President James Buchanan and U.S. Rep. Thaddeus Stevens had died the previous year. Tombs had not yet been erected at their respective graves at Woodward Hill and Shreiner’s cemeteries, so citizens who followed the parade heaped flowers on displaced mounds of earth.

The Lancaster Evening Express, a Republican newspaper, explained that Stevens had not been a soldier “in the physical sense of the word,” but praised him as “the great moral hero” of the war.

It is unclear why Lancaster’s largely Republican citizenry memorialized the Southern-sympathizing Buchanan. He was a local resident who had served as president: that must have been sufficient reason to beflower his grave.

Gradually, Decoration Day became known more generally as Memorial Day. Following the Spanish-American War in 1898 and especially World War I two decades later, Americans began recognizing not only those who had served in the Civil War but in all wars.

In the early decades of the 20th century, Lancaster celebrated Memorial Day as a major patriotic holiday. School children carried irises and peonies to graves in local cemeteries.

Then came the parade.

Richard D. Altick described Memorial Day parades of the 1920s in his 1991 memoir, “Of a Place and a Time: Remembering Lancaster.” Altick said “aging Civil War veterans wearing their distinctive slanted-front caps and a younger contingent of Spanish-American War veterans” rode in open touring cars.

Well before President Richard Nixon declared Memorial Day a national holiday in 1971, the emphasis on decorating deceased veterans’ graves had become an enlarged tribute to all deceased ancestors, regardless of military status.

In recent years, primary emphasis has returned to the military dead, but this Memorial Day may be different. The viral pandemic has killed hundreds of thousands of Americans. Not all were veterans. All deserve to be recognized.

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes “The Scribbler'' column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.