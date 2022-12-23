At a time in our history when the public’s trust in our established media is lower than ever, I still find myself stunned at obvious mistakes and half-truths this paper seems willing to publish. In what I believe is an attempt by the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board to mislead you on what is happening in the state Capitol, it falls upon me set the record straight.

The state House is facing three vacancies before we even start the next legislative session Jan. 3. The first is to fill the seat of our good friend, Democratic state Rep. Tony DeLuca, who passed away before Election Day. The others are for two Democratic members who quit Dec. 7, more than a full month after each won elections to serve in other offices.

Any inference, as the editorial board proclaimed in its Wednesday editorial, that I acted to delay the special elections is blatantly false. Once the DeLuca election was certified, I was the first person to schedule a special election for Feb. 7 to fill that vacant seat.

Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton attempted to do so after I did. I scheduled it in my capacity as the speaker of the House, which I was at the time, and so this was in accordance with House rules.

As I’ve also said publicly, but the editorial board ignored, I could have scheduled all three for Feb. 7 if the other members had resigned on election night — but they waited until a week after the session ended — which is really what set us on the path we’re on now.

Bear with me, we now have to do some math problems, but I promise it’s not very hard.

After DeLuca’s passing, Democrats had 101 elected members and Republicans had 101 elected members. However, when the two Democrats quit in December, the number of Democrats serving next session dropped to 99. Therefore, any claim to the majority — and their leader being the “majority leader” — dropped with it.

This is not complicated, or a trick our side is playing. This is how every democratically elected chamber in our nation does its business.

And in our chamber, when we are not in session (as is the case now), the law states that only the majority leader can call for special elections. Which is exactly what I did because the law also says I am required to do so within 10 days of their resignations.

This paper’s editorial board also chooses to ignore the fact that special elections are not really all that “special.” I called six special elections in the last two-year session, to replace both Republicans and Democrats who left office for a multitude of reasons.

All six of those were scheduled to coincide with either primary or general election days, and not once did this paper’s editorial board, or any newspaper or political party, accuse me of delaying the will of the voters.

In fact, the last time a Republican speaker (Rep. Mike Turzai) called for a special election not on an established Election Day, the Democrats cried foul.

In January 2020, three special elections were scheduled for March, and the Democrats urged Speaker Turzai to schedule the elections for the primary, stating an earlier date was an expensive and “needless complication” intended to confuse voters.

This paper’s editorial board said it expected the members of our chamber to resort to childish insults and sticking our tongues out at each other. But my track record of working across the aisle speaks for itself.

Gov. Tom Wolf is on the record about the work we’ve done together to improve our state’s health insurance exchange, our liquor control laws and many other areas we agreed to address. My colleagues in the House will point to countless examples of the fairness with which I ran the speaker’s office and my willingness to work across the aisle in my time as leader.

Meanwhile, Democratic Leader McClinton ignored my phone calls and repeatedly complained through the media that she could not have her way in working with former Republican Leader Kerry Benninghoff.

None of the current issues facing the chamber are anywhere near the magnitude of what I worked through with Gov. Wolf and former Democratic Leader Frank Dermody at the peak of the pandemic. My record in finding solutions with the other side is very well known. So who is really to blame for our current headache?

This paper’s editorial board, so seemingly obsessed with pushing a narrative that Republicans are the source of all government dysfunction, will never make that obvious point — as proven by all the parts of this story the board chose to ignore. I believe that the only consistency through this “power struggle,” as the editorial board called it, is the House Republicans’ commitment to follow the law as written. Our arguments have never changed, even when the other side called us racists, election deniers or claimed that we are blocking the will of the people. None of which are true.

Our full chamber will be sworn into office Jan. 3, and there will be timely special elections as required by our law.

Then our side will continue to represent the voice of the people in our work, because we care about the future of your family and our commonwealth — no matter what you may read about us in this paper.

State Rep. Bryan Cutler, the Republican leader in the Pennsylvania House, resides in Drumore Township.

Editor's note: The main point of Wednesday’s editorial (“Power struggle”) was that delaying two special elections until mid-May would deprive the citizens of two legislative districts of representation. The LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board believes this would be antidemocratic.