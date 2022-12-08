Many of us are facing a variety of challenges — personally, within our own communities and, on a larger scale, within our state and country.

Experiencing stress and uncertainty are common and frequent emotions for many people. But, even as we face these challenges, most of us are having our basic needs met. We have a roof over our heads, clothing and food in our homes — or access to meals from various houses of worship and/or nonprofit organizations. We live in an area that is relatively safe and, for the most part, we are not afraid of driving down a certain street or walking through a specific neighborhood.

But for many of those who are living in Mexico or who recently crossed the United States/Mexico border in Texas, this is not the case.

People of all ages near the border are experiencing food insecurity, as well as not having their basic needs met. If they crossed the border, they might only have the clothes they are wearing. Their shoes might just be flip-flops, which will not be suitable once the cold weather arrives — especially for those who will be traveling north to their sponsors.

The three of us saw some of these needs firsthand when we traveled to the border.

Women expressed a need for feminine hygiene products, as well as for diapers and wipes for their young children. Men asked for underwear and a belt, as their belts were taken away at the detention center by border patrol agents, for “fear they might hurt themselves.” One little boy was given a blue sweatshirt, and he was so excited because it matched the one pair of sweatpants that he was wearing. As he left us, he gave each of the volunteers a high-five. It was the type of sweatshirt that many of us take for granted.

For those who must remain in Reynosa, Mexico, their situation is much worse. They are living in large outdoor encampments with blankets turned into makeshift tents to cover them. There are no bathrooms, no running water and no guarantees of food on a regular basis.

They are all waiting to cross the border, but have no idea as to when and if that might happen. There is one small clinic with services being provided by Global Response Management and Doctors Without Borders. Medical care is very limited and, if a person needs to go to a hospital, a call for an ambulance often results in no response at all.

There is no question that there is a crisis at the border that must be addressed. It has needed to be addressed for years and, unfortunately, there has never been a well-thought-out solution to this problem in Washington, D.C.

While this continues, people of all ages are suffering. Basic needs are unmet. Having clothing and food and living in a safe environment should be givens. Sadly, they are not.

As most of us have what we need (and some have more than enough) — and take it for granted at times — we must separate out the need for immigration policy from the belief that all people deserve to be treated and live in a humane way.

Yes, immigration policy reform is needed to ensure safety and security for all. And, yes, while we are doing that work, we need to provide for these people so that their basic needs are met. Waiting for the policy before meeting those needs is neither possible nor realistic.

Several of us from Lancaster County were among those who traveled to the Texas/Mexico border to volunteer with Team Brownsville, a nonprofit that helps families and individuals who are legally seeking asylum in the United States. It has a dual mission: to continue supporting the asylum-seeker community in the cities of Matamoros and Reynosa, Mexico, and to welcome and support families released by authorities into the United States at the Brownsville bus station.

This organization is working daily to meet the needs of those with whom it interacts — welcoming them with a snack or a slice of pizza, along with a pair of socks, a belt, shoelaces or underwear. What an impact we could all make if we addressed these basic needs that we have every day. Shouldn’t this be a given for everyone?

Please visit teambrownsville.org for more information about the situation and ways in which you can donate. Let’s try to address the immediate need as we continue to work on a long-term solution to this crisis.

Risa Paskoff co-authored this column with Lisa Rohde and Joanne Berkowitz. The three Lancaster County residents traveled independently to the Texas/Mexico border to examine the situation faced by refugees and immigrants there.