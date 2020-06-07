Last Sunday, after what can be described as a long and stressful weekend of ministry and grief, my wife and I were headed to celebrate our niece’s birthday and graduation when my wife shared a video she had received.

The video had moved my wife to tears because of its moving expression of where we are at this moment in our lives.

It showed a white pastor who was trying to help his congregation understand what it feels like to be a black man in America. He said most white people, like him, have trouble understanding what’s wrong in America.

A young man was on the stage with him. The pastor was seeking to help the listeners look at life through the eyes and experiences of a young African American male — his everyday dealings, dreams, aspirations. The pastor invoked a phrase that is now part of the fabric of our lives: “Make America Great Again.”

And then he asked a question of the young black man: “When was there a season of time in the last 240-something years when America was great for you?”

He noted that white people don’t like to talk about black people brought from Africa to be enslaved because it makes them feel guilty.

It’s easy to say that “America is great for us,” the pastor said. And people like him, he noted, are getting scared because people like the young black man on stage are saying, “We matter, too.”

This powerful video led me to stop for a moment and reflect on my own life. It made me think of our young people — their hopes, dreams, aspirations and even failures.

The Charles Dickens novel “A Tale of Two Cities” opens with words that ring just as true today as when they were written: “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.”

These words articulate the experiences of me and other African Americans as we try to navigate through this walk of life and maintain a sense of normalcy.

Now, before anyone rolls their eyes or turns the page, take some time to — as the old saying goes — walk in another man’s shoes. I can only share my story in hopes that it can at least cause someone to view current events from another perspective.

I grew up in Norfolk, Virginia, with a father who was serving his country at Langley Air Force Base and a mother who was a homemaker. We lived in my grandmother’s house.

My grandmother was a day worker. She would cook, clean and care for the family of someone else in order to take care of her family. The members of the family for whom she worked called her by her first name, but she had to address them — the children included — using “Mister” and “Miss.”

My own first reminder of my station in life happened in the mid-1960s when a cousin pushed me into some glass and I cut open my eye. I needed stitches and was told that I had to be taken to the “colored” doctor. This taught me early on that there were some places where I was not welcome.

As I grew older, I began to gain hope as we watched what we thought was progress — only to be reminded over and over again that there were still places where we were not welcome.

As I recounted on an LNP | LancasterOnline virtual discussion last week, I am known as a pastor and community leader in the city of Lancaster. When I cross the city’s boundaries, however, I am seen as “just another black man” — as was made clear to me when I was stopped by the police in Manheim Township one night for the mere “offense” of driving my daughter home from work.

The video shared by my wife caused me to recall so many moments like this. I asked myself: What is the difference between those with access to America’s ideals, and those of us whose access is limited by the color of our skin?

What do I have to do to be accepted into the club of privilege to let someone understand that my life matters, too?

As a pastor in beautiful Lancaster city, I’m often called upon to help families whose children are the victims of racial profiling, to help address the fear that they have concerning their child’s well-being. This is why African American parents have conversations with our sons and daughters about how to act and respond when pulled over or stopped or frisked or have any encounter with police.

Even when we advise our children what they should do, doing the right thing can still get you hurt or killed.

No one should have to live with that kind of fear. This is why our young people are crying out, in their protests over the police killing of George Floyd.

For some, this feels like the best of times, while for others it’s the worst of times.

Listening to the white pastor in the video, tears swelled in my eyes, and I prayed that maybe this would be the moment that will finally open the door for meaningful and honest dialogue about race in America. Maybe instead of only filtering the conversation through one’s own life experiences, we can try to see things through someone else’s — and not dismiss their experiences.

2020 is a year that we all will remember as a year of change because of a pandemic and the protests over George Floyd’s killing. Where do we go from here? And what else must happen before we reach the conclusion that we must do better by all our citizens — and be willing to come together and make change happen?

The Rev. P. Roland Forbes Jr. is senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Lancaster, and a member of the city’s Community Police Working Group.