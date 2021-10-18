Dear Dr. Scribblerbrick:

What can you tell us about the history behind the beautiful brick house located in Lancaster County Central Park near the Garden of Five Senses?

David Patterson

Lancaster

Dear David:

"We get lots of questions about that house that we just can't answer,'' says Paul Weiss, Lancaster County's parks and recreation administrator. The handsome red-brick farmhouse with two-tone blue trim stands at 1050 Rockford Road, between the garden and the pool. It houses the park's administrative offices.

Weiss can answer many questions about the building's late 20th and 21st century history. Martha Abel, library and archives assistant at LancasterHistory.org, has performed a diligent 19th-century deed search for this column.

Abel believes the house was built between 1859 and 1862. George D. Sprecher (1821-1905) purchased the 40-acre property at the northern end of a horseshoe curve of the Conestoga River in 1859 for about $5,800. Sprecher sold it in 1862 for $7,465. The substantial difference in price, says Abel, suggests construction of the house.

Sprecher owned a hardware store and later operated a slate business. According to his obituary, he built and owned "scores of houses'' in the city.

Sprecher may not have lived in the farmhouse. Given his brief period of ownership, he may have built the house primarily to enhance the property's resale value. The primary owners of the property in the 20th century, however, did reside there.

Catherine Bertha Lamparter, owner of a specialty boot shop in Lancaster, bought the property in the late 1920s and lived there until she died in 1952. Clarence E. Pontz, who began the C.E. Pontz Sons landscape business, and his family purchased the property from the Lamparter estate about 1956.

The road next to the park office recently was renamed Pontz Drive.

In 1966, Lancaster County purchased the property as the core of what would become Central Park. At that time, Weiss says, the 40 acres ran from the river to the old Lancaster County Sanitary Landfill, which closed in 1968.

The old farmhouse underwent substantial renovation in 1998. At that time, John D. Pontz, son of Clarence E. Pontz, recalled the place where he grew up in the 1950s and ’60s as a "gentleman's farm'' with Black Angus steers, sheep and horses.

"It was like every young kid's dream to be there,'' John Pontz told a newspaper reporter. "We went hunting and fishing, went out in the woods and built little forts.''

Today, thousands of county residents picnic, hike in the woods and swim in the pool on the old Pontz property and another 500 acres surrounding it. Many visitors found the park for the first time during the early months of the COVID pandemic.

"Every day looked like the Fourth of July around here,'' Weiss says. "There were lots of people we hadn't seen before.''

Dear Dr. Scribblerdig:

I have been noticing an archaeological dig by the small stone Meylin gun shop building on Eshelman Mill Road where Long Rifle Road ends. Do you know what they are looking for and what initiated the dig?

Cynthia DiStefano

Willow Street

Dear Cynthia:

Millersville University archaeology professor Timothy Trussell and his students excavated Martin Meylin's shop site in 2005. Trussell determined that Meylin could have made guns there but found no definitive proof.

The current excavation is a small follow-up to the 2005 dig. So far, Trussell says, results have not revealed a buried foundation that he suspected was there.

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes “The Scribbler'' column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.