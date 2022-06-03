Lancaster has a rich agricultural history and strong ties to the growing farm sanctuary movement.

I first began visiting the area in the 1980s to learn more about farming, and often visited the Lancaster Stockyards, where cattle, pigs, sheep and goats were sold through an auction ring. Many of the animals trucked in from hundreds of miles away didn’t survive the journey, so they were dumped on a “dead pile” behind the stockyard.

That’s where we found an incapacitated sheep, still alive, that had been mistakenly discarded among the carcasses of cows, pigs and sheep. Stunned, we took the sheep to a veterinarian, thinking she’d have to be euthanized.

But, happily, she survived. We named her Hilda, and she lived with us at Farm Sanctuary for more than 10 years. Her rescue marked the beginning of a farm sanctuary movement that now spans the globe.

In addition to Hilda, we found many other animals, including calves, pigs, sheep and goats, at the stockyard that were too sick or injured to stand. They were referred to as “downed animals” or “downers” and commonly left to suffer in pens or alleyways, where they were at risk of further injury when workers with cattle prods herded frightened animals over them.

Denied food, water and veterinary care, many of these animals died of neglect, while others were dragged onto trucks to be slaughtered for human food.

Concerned about animal suffering, we approached authorities whose job was to enforce humane treatment, but they refused to intervene. We also worked to raise awareness and organized a demonstration in front of the stockyard, which was attended by hundreds of caring citizens from Lancaster County and the surrounding area.

Stockyard officials eventually agreed to enact a voluntary “no downers” policy, whereby animals too sick or injured to stand would be humanely euthanized or provided with proper veterinary attention.

For the next five years, volunteers with Farm Sanctuary visited the stockyard regularly to help maintain the “no downer” policy, and while there was cooperation, there were also tension and heated disagreements.

Downed animals could be sold for human food, so there was an economic incentive to keep them alive, because dead animals could not be sold for slaughter.

Eventually, Farm Sanctuary incorporated as a law enforcement agency, and when a downed cow was left to suffer in misery for days, we were able to prosecute Lancaster Stockyards for animal cruelty.

The “no downers” campaign that started in Lancaster has now led to a federal ban on slaughtering downed cows for human food in the United States. Still, pigs and other downed animals are routinely slaughtered for human food, so we are continuing our efforts to prevent this disturbing practice.

Lancaster Stockyards closed around 1999 after more than 100 years of operation, and I am happy that animals no longer suffer there.

Today, Lancaster Farm Sanctuary in Mount Joy Township provides the community with a different model for our relationship with animals — one of kindness, compassion and respect for all life. It’s a place where animals rescued from slaughter are allowed to live out their lives as friends, not food.

This weekend, I’ll be attending the sixth annual Lancaster VegFest, which is slated for Saturday and Sunday at Buchanan Park in Lancaster. It’s organized by Lancaster Farm Sanctuary, joining with people from the community to celebrate healthy and compassionate living.

Visiting an animal sanctuary is a peaceful and inspiring experience, in stark contrast to a stockyard or a slaughterhouse. It’s beautiful to see a place of violence, pain and fear gone — replaced with a sanctuary in the community.

Treating animals with kindness is good for other animals and it’s also good for us, and if we can live well without causing unnecessary harm, why wouldn’t we?

Gene Baur is president and co-founder of Farm Sanctuary, America’s first farm animal sanctuary and advocacy organization.