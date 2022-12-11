Everyone tends to have a favorite holiday, whether it’s something they religiously celebrate or an event they enjoy simply because it’s fun to take part in.

However, the question is: When’s the best time to begin celebrating these joyous holidays?

One of the most celebrated holidays in the world is Christmas. People go above and beyond to show their love for Christmas, from decorating their houses with colorful strings of lights to putting a tree in their living room.

And it’s clear that people will start rejoicing whenever they see fit — whether it be the first day of December or the second Halloween is over.

While some people criticize others for celebrating their favorite holiday too early in the year, I think it’s quite fascinating how we all have different views about the time we should celebrate.

Speaking from a music student’s perspective, the orchestra and choir of Warwick High School begin playing Christmas music the very first month of school in order to prepare for our winter concert. From that viewpoint, I think it’s a very easy way to get in the mood for the colder times of the year. After practice every morning, there always seems to be a few students who are humming the Christmas tunes that we have just played.

While I lean more on the side of there being no specific time to start celebrating Christmas, I do understand those who say the celebrations shouldn’t begin until Thanksgiving is over. I can see how it could be somewhat aggravating for people, especially if radio channels start playing holiday music in October.

But, again, should there really be a specific time when we celebrate?

It’s easy to get sucked into the holiday spirit with all of the music and movies, the festivities, the presents, Santa Claus, the family gatherings, and the cold weather that Christmas brings with it. Why stop someone else from celebrating something that brings them happiness and joy?

There shouldn’t be a restriction on when to celebrate, no matter what your view is. Whether you love to celebrate Christmas before Thanksgiving or not, you should listen to your heart and begin your festivities when the time best suits you. You shouldn’t let anyone get your spirits down or tell you when to celebrate.

Do what makes you happy in this Christmas season!

Alyssa Bevins is in the 12th grade at Warwick High School.