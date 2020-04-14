I have a constituent who works as a professional surveyor. For most of his career, he’s gone to work defining property lines, assisting in construction projects, and helping plan roads and highways. You can probably picture him now, hunched slightly behind his tripod, seeing the lay of the land. But these days, like many of you reading this, he is at home. His work is not considered essential, and even though he works alone, he is staying at home as he awaits a decision on his waiver application.

Gov. Tom Wolf called for a statewide shutdown of all nonessential businesses, but almost immediately backtracked and created a waiver process for businesses that explained they could operate safely during the pandemic. The administration has agreed with many of these applicants, granting waivers for different kinds of businesses throughout the commonwealth.

On this, we agree with the governor. Workers, employers and business owners who can operate with no risk of exposing themselves, or others, to the virus should have the option to work if they choose.

But just who should or could get a waiver? What determination is being used to decide the economic winners and losers at this very difficult time? On that question, the Wolf administration is silent. No explanation on why mom-and-pop garden centers, who help keep small farmers going, must be closed, while at the same time every national big box retailer is open (including their garden centers).

No explanation why large national retailers get to have 100% of their stores open, with no restrictions on large groups entering, but small shops that can take many more safety precautions are on the verge of closing for good.

The governor agrees roadwork should resume. His administration announced projects will resume all over the state on major highways. But what about small concrete companies that could be pouring bridges, sidewalks and other projects right now? Why should they, working groups less than 10, take the brunt of this shutdown?

Do we really have to trade one pandemic for another?

House Republicans do not think so. We must begin to plan now for our state’s recovery. The governor needs to open his waiver process and use the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency essential work list to make determinations for Pennsylvania’s economic future.

There are some experts who say we could face a second wave of COVID-19 in the fall and winter. This furthers the discussion that we must begin putting plans together now for people to safely return to work, rather than spend the entire year allowing special treatment for the waiver carriers.

We don’t believe we should go at this alone. That’s why we recently voted to establish the COVID-19 Cost and Recovery Task Force, an interbranch, bipartisan group, where voices from every part of state government can work together to manage and track the pandemic and develop solutions for Pennsylvania to recover safely and effectively. This crisis and its long-term impacts are too large for any one person or group to solve. It will take all Pennsylvanians working together to recover and rebuild.

We are not trying to force people into situations that will spread the virus. Our goal is to ensure Pennsylvanians have the ability to get back to work safely when and where they can if they choose to, so a health pandemic doesn’t have to lead to a pandemic of poverty for millions of working Pennsylvanians.

The surveyor in my district works by himself, at a time when the administration is telling him it’s OK to get outside and get exercise away from other people. He, and many others who can work safely, should be allowed to work, before their jobs are gone for good.

Pennsylvania Rep. Bryan Cutler, a Republican from Peach Bottom, is the state House majority leader.