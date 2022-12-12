Dear Dr. Scribblerland:

Up here on Route 30, from the State Police Barracks down to the mill stream and stretching along Mill Creek in East Lampeter Township, is called Greenland. When and why was it first called Greenland?

Sam Stoltzfus

Gordonville, Leacock Township

Dear Sam:

We have several “Green” places in Lancaster County. One of them is Greenland, apparently named for “Greenland Mill,” which predates 1842. In that year, Benjamin Eshleman, a substantial Lancaster entrepreneur, purchased the mill and surrounding acreage. The mill burned and Eshleman rebuilt it in 1850.

The mill was located along Mill Creek and present-day Route 30 on what is now the campus of Lancaster Mennonite School.

The property was appraised at $23,000 in 1886. At that time, the place consisted of 107 acres, with a large brick mansion, barn, tobacco shed and, of course, the mill.

In 1907, the Yeates School, incorporated in Lancaster in 1851 and known as “the first Protestant Episcopal Church boarding school in the United States,” bought the property. and renovated the mill and other buildings for educational purposes.

Yeates closed in 1922. The Lancaster Mennonite Conference purchased the property two decades later. In recent years, Lancaster Mennonite has consolidated its primary and secondary schools at that site.

But Greenland was larger than one property, as you indicate in your letter, Sam. A Post Office operated there. A Greenland Hotel opened in 1853 at the corner of Route 30 and Harvest Road. A one-room Greenland School closed in 1937.

Most of this information comes from old Lancaster newspapers and a “Conestoga Valley Bicentennial (1770-1970)” booklet.

Dear Dr. Scribblerbank:

In reference to your Scribbler item about the New Holland Evangelical United Brethren Church in last Sunday's newspaper, your readers should know that the New Holland congregation was started by the leaders of Ranck’s Church in Greenbank, but Ranck’s was a separate church and continues to serve the community in Greenbank.

Rich Stackhouse

Earl Township

Dear Rich:

Thank you, Rich, for that clarification of church history. Now the Scribbler has a question. What is the origin of “Greenbank,” a community in Earl Township just south of New Holland?

There was a mill in Greenbank and a Greenbank Post Office. Greenbank School operated at two locations from 1844 to 1961. Since 1970, a Greenbank Parochial School has served Amish and Mennonite students. Signs mark the locations of the three schools and the post office.

The Scribbler knows some of these things because they are mentioned in Lancaster and New Holland newspapers. He knows most of these things, Rich, because you set out to answer the Scribbler's question by spending a day wandering around the area talking to people about its history.

You interviewed Jack Hillard, who lives on Ranck Road and created the Greenbank signs. Hillard tells you that a man who owned the mill used the name Greenbank as a company name or for something he invented as part of the milling process.

But you say Sidney Martin, who lives in the second Greenbank School, claims the Greenbank name came from the first school, which was built on a bank of land.

So we have Greenland and Greenbank, Greenfield and Greenville, Green Hill and Green Tree, and probably some other green places. Perhaps the absolute origin of all of these names is the same. This once was a green county — still is in some places.

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes “The Scribbler” column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.