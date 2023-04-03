Dear Dr. Scribblerroad:

Why do Lancaster roads ramble around? We follow a road that looks as if it’s going to a farmer’s house and then turns around the house and keeps on going? What’s the point?

Charlene Brumbaugh

Lititz

Dear Charlene:

Why did the farmer’s road pass all the way through his property?

So he could get to the other side!

Beyond that, paved highways that follow old farm roads veer off to the right or left because they follow property boundaries.

Frugal farmers wanted to plant as much land as possible and respected the desire of neighboring farmers to do the same. Roads turning roughly at right angles kept wheels on farm boundary paths instead of careening off through corn fields.

As properties change hands and development occurs, such roads sometimes make for adventurous driving today, but they made sense in the first place.

Dear Dr. Scribblerdoor:

Last week you discussed Neil King Jr.’s new book, “American Ramble.” You did not mention King’s brief description of why an early 19th century German-built house had two doors. Someone told the author that one door was for the living to go in and out every day and the other other was for the dead to go out once.

I have heard this folklore before and I think it’s balderdash. What do you think?

Ima Fan

Ronks

Dear Ima:

The Scribbler tends to agree. Germans were too practical to create a door to be used so infrequently. Would they have securely locked the death door to keep someone from making a mistake? If someone made a mistake and opened the wrong door to exit, would he keel over dead?

Henry J. Kauffman provided a more complete explanation in a 1955 issue of The Pennsylvania Dutchman magazine. He pointed out that 18th century homes had a center hall dividing each floor into two front rooms. More frugal 19th century builders eliminated the center hallway.

So the two rooms became an undivided living room and a parlor. The door to the living room was used every day. The door to the parlor was reserved for visitors, weddings and other special events, such as funerals.

Maybe that’s where the dead-end-door idea comes from.

There are other theories. Extra ventilation is one. Another: When a second generation came of age, two families could access the home by different doors.

The Scribbler’s favorite speculation is that one door was used only when a groom carried the bride over the threshold. Entirely impractical, but more romantic than the drop-dead deal.

Dear Dr. Scribblermart:

Can you tell me when the Fulton Market on Plum Street actually functioned as a market? With other markets, such as Central and Southern, what was the need that the Fulton Market met?

Mark L. Morrison

Lancaster

Dear Mark:

Lancaster located its early markets at strategic places, giving city residents an opportunity to obtain fresh food without having to travel far. At least eight markets were built in the urban area — three of them downtown and the others in surrounding neighborhoods.

Lancaster architect C. Emlen Urban designed the Fulton Market in 1907 to serve the northeastern area. The building originally contained a market, hotel, store and residential space. It was a key fixture in McGrann Park, Lancaster’s first planned suburban development.

Farmers got tired of hauling food to a market that had increasing competition from grocery stores. When the Fulton closed in 1971, it had six stand holders.

The building today hosts retail space and apartments.

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes “The Scribbler” column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.