In 2021, there are so many new things going on that people know about but don’t take the time to acknowledge on a daily basis.

Most people know about all the different sexualities and pronouns. But are they really noticing how much they are affecting people when they don’t use them correctly?

Some kids and teens — even some adults — go through everyday life going by something they don’t want to, whether it’s the wrong pronouns or the wrong name.

Even after deliberately telling their friends, peers and family their preferred names and pronouns, they still get misgendered and deadnamed.

What can we do to prevent this from happening? It could help if everyone knew about deadnaming and misgendering.

Deadnaming, for those who don’t know, is the act of disrespectfully calling someone their former name after they have changed it.

Some people don’t understand how much of a big deal this is. They don’t understand what it’s like to be called by a name they no longer use nor like.

It is quite a big deal, whether you just don’t like your name or you are transgender. It’s very disrespectful to the person and just plain rude, especially when you know they go by something else.

It’s different if you slip up and accidentally call someone by their deadname. That’s a common mistake. You just say you’re sorry and don’t do it again.

It doesn’t help that in school a student can’t go by their preferred name without their parents’ permission. What if their parents aren’t OK with them being transgender or wanting to go by something else? Wouldn’t it be comforting that people in school, at least, call you what you want to be called?

Changing your name is not hurting anyone, so it’s not understandable why we as students need permission from parents to be called something else in school. Why is it the parents’ job to say it’s OK, anyway? Of course it’s their child, but what the kid wants to be called is their own decision.

Or what if the parents aren’t nice and they get upset at the kid for wanting to be called something else? Asking a parent before calling a student a preferred name could start a fight that wouldn’t have to happen.

When you refer to a transgender person by their deadname, it can make them feel invalidated and disrespected. Not only can this cause stress, but it can constitute harassment.

Here are some things you can do to change this: You can ask your trans friends or peers what they want to go by and make sure you’re calling them the right name. Know that it is OK to mess up sometimes. Everyone messes up, especially if it’s a sudden change. Just acknowledge you messed up. Use that name for all situations, as it can signal to other people how to refer to them correctly.

On misgendering

Regarding misgendering, I’m pretty sure everyone knows what this means. Just in case, here’s the definition: It means referring to someone, particularly a transgender person, by using a word — especially a pronoun or form of address — that does not correctly reflect the gender with which they identify.

This is very common in schools, too, along with deadnaming. Not only do teachers do it, but kids do it, too.

As someone who doesn’t go by the assigned pronouns and gender, it’s really hard to go through each day being called something with which you do not identify.

It’s like you can’t escape it, no matter how hard you try. It would be nice for people to take your feelings and choices into consideration.

I know I can’t be the only one who is struggling with this in school. Of course, the logical solution is to tell someone how you feel and that they’re calling you by the wrong pronouns, right? But it’s hard to tell someone that you no longer go by those pronouns anymore, especially around all of your peers and friends who also don’t know.

If you know about and ignore someone’s preferred pronouns, what you’re indicating is that you would rather hurt them repeatedly than change. You’re stating that their sense of safety is not important to you. You’re indicating that offending them is fine, if it makes you feel more comfortable. You’re showing that you’re not an ally, a friend or someone they can trust.

What if someone did all of that to you? How would you feel?

We should learn about respecting people’s pronouns and gender identity in schools. It is just as important as everything else, and it needs to be acknowledged as important.

To help solve this problem you could refrain yourself from using honorifics such as “sir,” “ma’am” and “miss.” Teachers could stop using “ladies” and “gentlemen” to refer to the class or a group of people. Practice using gender-neutral terms to address students such as “folks,” “y’all” or “guests.” It would make the students feel more comfortable. Even though the teachers don’t try to make us uncomfortable, their words often do.

What can you do to stop misgendering? The best thing you can do is apologize for misgendering them as soon as possible. Do not explain why you’ve made a mistake. They’ve heard people apologize and make excuses for why they did it plenty of times; just make it short and sweet and go on with your day.

Sometimes, all of the apologies can be worse than actually misgendering them. Refrain from asking people “Do you have a gender preference?”

Of course, some people don’t mind this, but others would say that their gender is not a preference but a choice they’ve made. It’s just who they are.

You could ask “What pronouns do you use?” instead of, “What pronouns do you prefer?”

There are so many things you can do to make people feel comfortable and valid. Don’t deadname and misgender people just because you don’t feel like caring about what they want to be called. It makes you a bad person. And even if you do it by mistake, you still need to own up to what you did and apologize.

M. Chianese is in the ninth grade at Warwick High School.