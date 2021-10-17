We recently all witnessed a humanitarian crisis unfold as the United States withdrew from Afghanistan after 20 years of war. Hundreds of thousands of Afghan citizens were forced to flee their shattered country due to fear of retribution or persecution from the Taliban. Communities around the world, including here in Lancaster, have been moved by the plight of the families leaving their country behind in exchange for the opportunity to rebuild their lives in safety.

At Church World Service Lancaster, several of us had the opportunity to join initial welcome efforts at government facilities around the U.S. This public, private and nonprofit partnership has brought together nonprofit staff from across the country to work alongside U.S. military service members, many of whom had done tours of duty in Afghanistan, and former refugees who provided critical language support to arrivals. Together, we worked to prepare new arrivals for resettlement by interviewing and collecting information from individuals and families; distributing donations of clothing and hygiene items; sharing information about what to expect in the coming weeks; and making the families’ stay on the American military bases more comfortable by organizing recreational activities and cultural support — and simply providing a listening ear to families who had just fled unimaginable circumstances.

We were awed by the resilience, strength and humanity of the evacuees. A single mother and her daughter fleeing an abusive relationship. A 20-year-old bodybuilder with flowing surfer hair who couldn’t wait to hit the gym. Two sisters forced to leave their parents behind in Afghanistan. Lawyers. Mechanics. Students. Sons. Daughters. Fathers. Mothers. All united in their desire to build new lives in safety and peace.

Each day, our new neighbors gathered together to pray and to share tea, to grieve and to dream. We met a father of young children who reflected that he was, for a long time, excited that his children would one day take part in building a better Afghanistan. With equal parts grief and hope, he shared that he instead now looks forward to his children helping to build a better America.

We returned to Lancaster County with these stories and memories of the individuals and families we met in their early days of arrival here in the U.S. and we look forward to welcoming new Afghan neighbors to the Lancaster community. We applaud Congress and the Biden administration for passing legislation that allows evacuees to access critical resettlement and integration services, but there is still more to do.

Most of those who fled Afghanistan to the U.S. are entering with “humanitarian parole,” a temporary immigration status that does not offer a pathway to citizenship. With this status, our new neighbors will have to formally apply for asylum within one year of their arrival in the U.S. — a lengthy legal process that means they will continue to face uncertainty and fear. We need Congress to pass a bipartisan Afghan Adjustment Act to grant Afghan parolees an opportunity to seek legal permanent residence. This is crucial as we know many Afghans — at risk of reprisals from the Taliban — were advised to destroy documents associating them to the U.S. military mission or other information that would be critical in pursuing an asylum claim.

We also need Congress to commit to a robust resettlement program. The Biden administration has indicated that the refugee admission ceiling, which sets the total number of refugee individuals who can be resettled in the United States, will be increased to 125,000 individuals for the new fiscal year, which began this month. This is great news. Recent events in Afghanistan, Haiti and humanitarian crises around the world indicate the need for resettlement in a third country, but this is currently only available to less than 1% of the more than 26 million refugees worldwide. And the need continues to grow. It’s a moral imperative that our response in offering life-saving resettlement opportunities be commensurate with this growing need.

We know that for families from Afghanistan and around the world, arrival in the United States is only the first stop on a long journey to building new lives. We count on Lancaster’s welcoming spirit to help them feel at home — not just in the immediate days after their arrival, but in the months and years to come. As we grow together in friendship and community, we are also building a better, stronger Lancaster County.

This column was co-authored by Church World Service Lancaster staff members Griffin Durling, senior immigration legal counselor; Emily Brown, case manager for extended services; and Silvia Antenucci, Sally Chuquimia, Rebecca Garver and Haleigh Whitney.