Americans can learn key lessons from the Pilgrims. The Pilgrims were extremely courageous. Their example can show Americans today the importance of unity, pursuing religious freedom and sharing faith.

First, Americans could learn from the Pilgrims the importance of unity. In American culture, disagreements seem to be getting in the way of a unified country. The Pilgrims show that even when beliefs vary, a unified nation can still occur. The Pilgrims came together in the common belief of faith in the forgiveness of Christ.

“Of Plymouth Plantation” is a journal written by Pilgrim leader and Gov. William Bradford.

In it, Bradford cites John Endicott — governor of the Massachusetts Bay Colony (which became the Commonwealth of Massachusetts) — who wrote, “God’s people are all marked with one and the same mark, and sealed with one and the same seal, and have in the main, one and the same heart, guided by one and the same spirit of truth; and where this is there can be no discord, — nay, there must be sweet harmony.”

This quote shows that Christians can be unified through Christ.

The Pilgrims also showed that they will attempt peace and unity with people who did not have the same belief in God, such as the Wampanoag Native American tribe. The Pilgrims created a peace treaty with the Wampanoags that lasted about 50 years.

Another group of people who disagreed with some of the Pilgrims’ beliefs were known as the “strangers” — merchants, adventurers, indentured servants and others who boarded the Mayflower for reasons other than religious freedom. When the Mayflower landed in America at Provincetown Harbor, Massachusetts, rather than Virginia, disagreement broke out. The Pilgrims created the Mayflower Compact to settle their disagreements. This contract was a kind of compromise on both sides. Examples such as these show the Pilgrims striving for unity.

Next, Americans can learn about the pursuit of religious freedom from the Pilgrims.

They left England after being persecuted by King James I for wanting to practice Christianity in their way. During this time, the Church of England was in high power and acted cruelly to anyone who did not practice religion as it did. The Pilgrims tried multiple times to escape. Once, the captain of their boat betrayed them to the authorities; they were stripped of their possessions and jailed.

Another time, the Pilgrims were trying to get to Holland when soldiers again appeared. The captain of the ship quickly left to get away from the soldiers, taking with them the men that were onboard. The women and children were captured and released, but had nowhere to go, because they had sold their houses.

In “Of Plymouth Plantation,” Bradford writes of this experience, “The poor men already aboard were in great distress for their wives and children, left thus to be captured, and destitute of help — and for themselves, too, without any clothes but what they had on their backs, and scarcely a penny about them, all their possessions being aboard the bark, now seized.”

When the families were reunited in Holland, the Pilgrims had trouble finding passage to the New World. When the Pilgrims finally boarded the Mayflower, their troubles were not over.

The voyage to America took 66 days, much longer than was expected. During this voyage, many of the Pilgrims grew sick. Provisions were scarce, and over the first winter in the New World, only 52 out of the original 102 Pilgrims survived. However, despite these hardships, the Pilgrims persevered, and today America is a place where everyone has religious freedom.

Lastly, the Pilgrims can show Americans today the importance of sharing faith.

The Pilgrims had many chances to share their faith and live out their beliefs each day. The Pilgrims could have stayed silent in England and would have been safe from religious persecution. But they wanted to practice their faith as they believed was right.

When the Pilgrims were finally on the Mayflower, they encountered sailors and the aforementioned “strangers.” There was friction with the Pilgrims’ beliefs. However, the Pilgrims shared their faith through this hardship. When anchored in the New World, many sailors grew ill. The Pilgrims took care of them; some of the sailors became believers through the work of the Pilgrims.

In conclusion, one can see that Pilgrims can teach Americans many key lessons. Americans can learn about the importance of unity, pursuing religious freedom, and sharing one’s faith. America can get back to its biblical roots by looking at the example of the Pilgrims.

Alyssa Lapp is in the ninth grade at Dayspring Christian Academy.